Concerning Update Emerges on Dak Prescott-Cowboys Contract Negotiations

While the Dallas Cowboys are intent on signing Dak Prescott to a long-term contract, discussions with the star quarterback are thus far, again, fruitless.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday the parties are “still not close” on a new deal for the 27-year-old, who’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next month.

“Sources told ESPN that the Cowboys still want to re-sign Prescott, who wants to remain in Dallas. But the sides still have plenty of work to do on a new deal, with a history of not being able to get it done,” Schefter wrote.

The Cowboys and Prescott were permitted to resume negotiations after the 2020 regular season concluded, following the latter’s decision to forego a massive offer from the organization — reportedly worth $34.5 million annually with a $50 million signing bonus and $110 million guaranteed — to play on his $31.4 million franchise tag.

Three options remain in the days ahead as talks should intensify: strike a long-term deal, resort to the tag for a second time, or, most improbably, execute a tag-and-trade involving an outside suitor.

Dak Won’t Reach Market

Despite the dose of reality issued by Schefter and the former Pro Bowler’s admitted leverage, there’s a high probability, if not a certainty, that Prescott never so much as sniffs free agency.

NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Prescott “isn’t going anywhere” as the Cowboys “will make a push” to sign him to a long-term deal by March 9, the deadline to apply the 2021 franchise tender.

“A sign they’re confident in Prescott’s ongoing recovery from multiple surgeries on the ankle he fractured in October,” the report stated.

Failing an agreement, the team is expected to slap the tag on Prescott at a cost of approximately $37.7 million — fully guaranteed. This would be executed in order to keep him away from the open market when the new league year begins March 17.

Prescott Omitted from 2021 Hype Video [WATCH]

The Cowboys had some ‘splainin’ to do after the team unveiled a video previewing the 2021 season — and its best player was nowhere to be found. Check out the 32-second clip, released after the Super Bowl, sans Prescott:

However, his absence from the video was not intentional, nor an indication he’s leaving the Cowboys via free agency. So claimed the club’s director of media and programming, Derek Eagleton.

“This was simply an oversight that should have been caught and corrected by us. Anyone who’s making it seem like Cowboys’ decision makers use social media videos to make statements doesn’t understand or take the time to understand how it all works. Trust me, there’s no story here,” Eagleton tweeted Monday.

In-house reporter David Helman added: “he’s not under contract and the people who make those videos don’t have any better of an idea of what’s going to happen than the rest of us. it ain’t that deep.”

