Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Puts NFL on Notice Ahead of Playoffs

Despite the constant scrutiny this season, Dak Prescott emphasized that he is ready for the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff run. After the Cowboys’ win over the Eagles, Prescott challenged the rest of the league noting, “line them up, we’re ready to go.”

“For sure it is [a must-win mentality], you’ve got to win to keep going, and we plan on doing that regardless of who we play or who we line up against,” Prescott noted during his January 9 press conference. “Obviously, [we’re] playing at home next week, but if we have to travel after that, whatever. Line ’em up, we’re ready to go and we’re gonna look forward to making a good run.”

McCarthy on Prescott: ‘You Can’t Deny Where He Was Last Year & Coming Back the Way He Has’

Dak Prescott on the Cowboys’ playoff opponent: “It doesn’t matter. Line em up. … Whoever it is, wherever it is, we’re ready for this run.” pic.twitter.com/mTGnQGNHvz — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 9, 2022

Heading into the Cowboys’ playoff showdown against the 49ers, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if he was looking forward to his first postseason with Prescott. McCarthy referenced the remarkable physical recovery Prescott was able to pull off after having multiple surgeries to repair his ankle.

“Oh definitely, I’m looking forward to them, I’m happy for our whole football team, but I’m excited for Dak,” McCarthy explained during his January 10 press conference. “You can’t deny where he was last year and coming back the way he has, and he’s a true leader of our football team. But in the same breath, want him to go out there, and I know he will compete and have fun and everything will be attainable. We just got to play to our strengths and stay true to that and he’s obviously a huge part of it.”

Warner on the Cowboys Offense: ‘Well, What Don’t They Present?’

Dak Prescott vs 49ers in his career W-L: 2-0

Pass TD: 5

INT: 0

QB Rating: 123.4* *2nd highest vs any NFC team pic.twitter.com/GVZvwVZPYO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 12, 2022

Prescott has been criticized throughout the season for his lack of consistency, but the 49ers admitted the Cowboys quarterback has their attention. When asked what challenges the Cowboys offense present, Niners linebacker Fred Warner noted that it starts with Prescott.

“Well, what don’t they present?” Warner responded during his January 12 media session. “I think, well, [it] all starts with with Dak, right? Premier quarterback, makes all the throws, a high-level competitor and always gives their team a chance to win in any situation. And you have running back Zeke Elliott and [Tony] Pollard in the backfield, two very tough runners, dynamic players. Their skilled guys, receivers are some of the best in the league [at] making plays and doing things with the ball in their hands.”

Zeke: ‘Knee Feels Solid’

The good news for Prescott is it appears Ezekiel Elliott is close to being at full strength. Elliott noted that his “knee feels solid” heading into the team’s matchup against the 49ers.

“Ezekiel Elliott: ‘I feel really good. Knee feels solid. Not getting any stiffness in it any more,’” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on January 12. “Said he doesn’t need the knee brace any more but he’ll continue to wear it for extra stability.”