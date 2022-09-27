Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Sounds Off on QB Controversy

Jerry Jones managed to manufacture a quarterback controversy for the Dallas Cowboys but Dak Prescott remains unphased as he continues his work to get back into the lineup.

The Cowboys owner openly invited a quarterback controversy between Prescott and Cooper Rush ahead of the Week 3 matchup, with Jones’ logic being that it would mean Dallas is winning games. While building his argument, Jones referenced how Prescott initially took over as the starter for Tony Romo in 2016.

“Of course I want it,” Jones said on September 22. “If (Rush) comes in there and plays as well as Prescott played … over these next games ahead, I’d walk to New York to get that. … Of course we want Dak to be here next week. That’s the thing, you do. But Dak and I want Rush to lead the team to a victory here and get another win. Looking back, when Dak was playing instead of Tony, it was game by game.

“So do I think that it’s possible for Rush to come in here and play at a level and win games the way Prescott did when he took over for Romo? Yes I do. Yes I do. I certainly think that’s possible.”

Jones made some headlines but the sentiment has been mostly laughed off internally, Prescott included.

“I want him to win game in and game out, regardless of what the hell happens around here,” Prescott said on Monday following the Cowboys’ 23-16 win against the Giants, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Prescott Says He’s Cooper Rush’s Biggest Cheerleader

Rush moved to 3-0 for his career as the starter in Dallas with the victory against the Giants, showing poise down the stretch. Frankly, the Cowboys are lucky to have Rush around after he was waived prior to the season. Any team could have claimed him but the Cowboys were fortunate he remained available.

Rush passed for 215 yards and a score against the Giants, with the Cowboys improving to 2-1. Rush is the first undrafted quarterback to win each of his first three NFL starts and throw for 750 yards over those starts since Kurt Warner did it in 1999 with the Rams, per NFL Research.

While Prescott would rather be on the field, he’s supporting Rush every step of the way as he holds down the fort.

“I’m his biggest cheerleader,” Prescott said. “I am cheering Cooper on all the way. 100 percent. I want him to have all the success.”

Prescott Targeting Return in Week 5 Against Rams

Rush’s success has put less pressure on Prescott to return ahead of schedule from thumb surgery. The two-time Pro Bowler had stitches in the thumb removed prior to Monday’s game and is targeting a return in Week 5, per Jane Slater of NFL Network.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott showed me his thumb post stitch removal. No swelling. Healing,” Slater tweeted. “Tells me Cowboys/Rams Week 5 is a game that he could possibly start. Get the sense he would go Sunday vs. Washington if he could but this will be a team/Dak decision to be smart.”

With Rush finding success and the Cowboys defense hitting on all cylinders, holding out Prescott one more week wouldn’t be the worst situation for Dallas.