Dak Prescott Calls out ‘Bandwagon’ Cowboys Fans

After the Dallas Cowboys’ disappointing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Dak Prescott threw a bit of shade at “bandwagon” fans. Prescott addressed the idea twice during his postgame media session, admitting that “a bunch of people are jumping off the bandwagon.”

The Cowboys quarterback was one of several players to discuss the officials after the team’s loss to the Raiders. Both teams were penalized 14 times, but the Cowboys’ infractions amounted for 166 yards compared to the Raiders’ 110 yards.

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown was flagged for a critical pass interference penalty that put the Raiders in field goal territory. Prescott emphasized that the Cowboys need to be able to “keep the officials out of the game.”

“We’ve got to get back to believing in the basics and just playing fundamental football and being smarter,” Prescott explained during his postgame press conference. “Being smart, as I said, being able to keep the officials out of the game, playing complimentary football, scoring touchdowns when the defense gets turnovers and we’ll be okay. [And] the sense is, I’m sure a bunch of people are jumping off the bandwagon, which is fine with us because we know what we’re capable of.

“We know the team that we have. More importantly, we know the men that are in that locker room and that’s the most important thing is just our belief in each other and that’s not going anywhere. It’s not faded, we lost a tough one in an overtime game today and that’s the bottom line.”

Prescott again brought of the idea of fans jumping off the bandwagon as he closed his press conference. The Cowboys quarterback emphasized that what mattered most was the players’ belief in the team. Prescott admitted that playing for the Cowboys draws more scrutiny, especially during a losing streak.

“Yeah well, stay focused, yeah when you play for this organization, as you just said, you know how things go, you’re as good as your last game, and we very much so understand that,” Prescott added. “So, I think it’s important to honestly not listen to it, to block it out and be focused on what really matters and that’s our commitment to one another and our commitment to winning. And that’s something that each and every guy in that locker room has, this is a brotherhood and this is a special group.

“So, when you’re in a situation like this, it hurts and it’s frustrating but you understand that you’ve got the right men to be able to respond. As I said earlier, I’m sure some people are jumping off the bandwagon, and we’re okay with it because what really matters is the men in that room and our trust and belief in one another getting the job done.”

Prescott Calling out Bandwagon Fans a ‘Bad Look,’ Says Analyst

The Cowboys did not hold back about their feelings on the officiating, but not everybody believes the team is handling the loss the right way. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher noted that it is a “bad look” for Prescott to be discussing “bandwagon junk.”

“Dak and many other Cowboys players pulling that ‘bandwagon’ junk regarding fan criticism,” Fisher tweeted on November 25. “Fellas: It’s a bad look. It’s a bottom-line business. You lost. Fans have EVERY RIGHT to feel disappointed, excited, pissed … whatever they want to feel. Deal with it.”