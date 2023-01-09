Dak Prescott Fires Off 1-Word NSFW Message on Cowboys’ Embarrassing Loss

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott could only think of expletives after the team’s 20-point blowout loss to the Washington Commanders. Prescott described the team’s performance as “sh****” after throwing for just 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing a disappointing 37.8% of his passes to close out the regular season.

“For me, sh****, not to use the language but simple as that and defense I thought gave us a chance, did enough,” Prescott remarked during his January 8, 2023 postgame press conference. “Obviously, put them in bad positions, us and special teams did. They’re able to hold them to a field goal, get a touchdown and I gave a touchdown on [an] interception.

“So, I think defense did enough obviously, but for offense just completely not who we are. I don’t think I’ve seen us like that in damn sure the last two years. So, something that as as much you want to burn the tape and move on…there’s a lot that we’ve got to learn from and get better and use this tape.”

Dallas opted not to rest their starters with a slight chance of winning the NFC East on the line. Not only did the Eagles eliminate any chance of this happening by crushing the Giants, but the Cowboys are now entering the postseason with little momentum after laying an egg against the Commanders.

Prescott on Facing Bucs: ‘We Know Who They Are’

Prescott and the Cowboys are getting a second chance against a Buccaneers team that dominated them to start the season. The Cowboys quarterback pointed to last season’s close loss rather than the 19-3 blowout defeat in Week 1 as a reason for confidence heading into the postseason matchup.

“We’ve got [to], as I said, individually, look at it, take accountability, learn from it and then understand that hey, when that plane touch down, we’re on to Tampa, and we know who they are,” Prescott added. “Played them twice in these last two years, and it’s gonna be a good one.

“…And sure, you look at the first game of this season, wasn’t good at all. I didn’t play [well] in my performance, obviously and that was just [us] getting going, trying to find our identity. We lost that game, but you go back a year ago when we played those guys. Just because we didn’t win that game, we had some success and [familiarity] now after two years of playing ’em.

“So, that obviously gives you confidence, but more importantly, as I said, the men in the locker room. Understanding the resilience that they’ve shown all year long, that we’ve shown. Just being able to respond and for myself, that’s all I know. That’s all I know. Been having to get back up my whole life.”

The Cowboys Are Favored by 3 Points vs. Buccaneers

Despite having a better record than the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will host Dallas as a result of winning the NFC South. The Cowboys open up as a slight three-point road favorite over the Bucs, per FanDuel.

Prescott had one of the worst performances of the season against the Buccaneers in Week 1 and to make matters worse, the quarterback sustained a thumb injury that sidelined him for five games. The Dallas signal-caller threw for 134 yards, one interception and no touchdowns while completing 48% of his passes when the Cowboys and Buccaneers squared off in Week 1.