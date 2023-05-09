Cowboys Can’t Rule Out ‘Big Change’ at Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott but another down season could have the team looking for a different solution.

Prescott is coming off a year where he led the NFL in interceptions despite missing five games. The turnovers were clearly an issue but Prescott did some good as well, passing for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns, despite the Cowboys lacking depth at wide receiver.

However, Bleacher Report pointed out that the Cowboys make a “big change” next offseason if they decide Prescott is not their man to get them to a Super Bowl.

“Dak Prescott’s high-priced contract is actually tradeable and releasable next spring, so I wouldn’t rule out a big change from the increasingly desperate Cowboys if he struggles again in his age-30 campaign,” B/R’s Brad Gagnon wrote.

What that would look like is the question. Prescott has proven he can be among the top quarterbacks in the league and an elite upgrade would be hard to find. Dallas could take a gamble on a top-tier rookie quarterback, although they’re not expected to be in the running for any of the top picks next season. The Cowboys are coming off back-to-back 12-win seasons and their win total for next year is set at 9.5 games, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Cowboys Eyeing Extension With Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott on his next contract pic.twitter.com/bR98WyOvHv — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

There’s been a lot of talk about Prescott’s future with the Cowboys, but inside the building, Dallas sounds very committed to their quarterback long-term.

“We’ve got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told ESPN at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’ve got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak. Because we know him. We know what he’s about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. He’s everything you want in a quarterback.”

An extension would be ideal for both sides. It would lower Prescott’s massive cap hit that’s on the horizon — $59.4 million in 2024 — and tie him to the team longer. But right now, Prescott is firmly focused on the immediate future.

“Less in tune than ever to be honest with you,” Prescott said in early May when asked about his next contract. “Y’all know me. Every offseason I go in trying to get better the best I can. That’s stuff I leave to the Cowboys and I leave to my agent. They got it done years ago and when it’s time to get it done again, I trust in both of them. As Stephen [Jones] said, it might get done overnight. Who knows, right? But that’s not any part of my concerns or thought process.”

Dak Prescott Will Have More Help Next Season

One thing that should help Prescott is having some additional wide receiver depth following the acquisition of veteran Brandin Cooks. The speedster should pair nicely with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup and Prescott has already liked what he’s seen.

“The moment that guy showed up, just watching him in workouts and how he carries himself from drill-to-drill, what he does pre-workout and post-workout to take care of his body to have that speed,” Prescott told the Cowboys’ official site. “When you throw it to him, it stands out, his speed is different from many others.”

Cooks has played the last three seasons in Houston, going over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns. He missed four games last season for the lowly Texans, notching 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.