Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Fires Back at Criticism of ‘Poor’ Play

While he acknowledges falling short of his and the team’s “expectations,” Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott does not agree with the overarching consensus that he’s mired in a slump.

Such has been the buzzword around The Star following Prescott’s two-interception outing at Washington in Week 14. That — rather than the victory or a defense that’s single-handedly winning games for the first-place Cowboys — has been the storyline to snowball in recent weeks, eventually finding its way to Dak’s doorstep.

“I do realize I’m not playing my best ball, haven’t been playing it, have made some poor decisions,” Prescott told reporters on Thursday, December 16, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I wouldn’t say it’s slump material but I’m definitely not up to my standards or expectations; when you play at a high level that’s what you create.”

Dak Lapping Up the Haterade

Dallas is 3-3 since Prescott returned from his October calf injury, though no thanks to the $160 million signal-caller, who logged a season-worst 9.9 QBR against the Football Team as well as his second-lowest completion percentage (56.41%) through 12 starts. His fourth-quarter pick-six to Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb was a remarkably bad decision that prompted many within the fan base to call for Prescott’s immediate benching.

Others, like former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson, have begun to recirculate the popular refrain that Dak is a product of those around him and cannot carry the franchise to a Super Bowl.

Hating? Not to Prescott — never.

Motivating, always.

“I’ve been doubted my whole life, said I can’t do this or can’t do that so in a sense I’m kind of glad it’s actually come back,” he said Thursday, via Archer. “I’m glad that’s the way people feel and there’s a lot of that being said right now. …



“I think it’s the right time for us to turn it on.”

Update on Potential Change at LG

Part of the reason for Prescott’s downturn over the last six weeks stems from his revolving-door offensive line that’s seen changes at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle this season. The edges appear set for Week 15, with Terence Steele starting at LT for an injured Tyron Smith and former starter-turned-backup La’el Collins manning RT.

But what about LG? The position initially belonged to Connor Williams before the Cowboys inserted Connor McGovern, who’s struggled at times in pass protection. Williams, though, has remained involved under trailblazing offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, deployed as an extra blocker, as a fullback, and even split out wide as an eligible receiver.

“Love the way Connor has handled everything,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on December 16, via the official team website. “I thought he graded out very high in his participation last week (13 snaps on offense). He’s dialed in. He hasn’t blinked. So I appreciate that.”

McCarthy added: “I think Connor McGovern has done some good things. It is Thursday. We’ll stay pat here.”