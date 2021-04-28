Cowboys Release Joint Statement on QB Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys “couldn’t be happier” with the rehab progress made by quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be “110 percent ready to go” for the 2021 season, team vice president Stephen Jones announced Tuesday.

“I’m sure you all get peeks out on the field. He’s just doing an amazing job,” Jones said amid his pre-NFL draft press conference featuring owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy, per Pro Football Talk. “His work ethic, of course, it’s contagious with his teammates. One of the things that stuck out about Dak’s leadership last year is he was right back in the facility right after he was hurt. His leadership is elite. And of course he’s doing that on the field, and he’s just making a tremendous amount of progress. We feel like he’ll be 110 percent ready to go.”

‘Ahead of Schedule’

Prescott is now more than six months removed from compound-fracturing and dislocating his right ankle, catastrophic injuries that came with a projected recovery timetable of 4-6 months. The expectation was official medical clearance would come for training camp, which begins in late July.

On April 7, Dallas-based QB trainer Damian Devon posted to social media videos of Prescott handling snaps and lobbing passes to live targets — the first such throwing action since his Oct. 11 injury.

Prescott said in March, after inking his record-setting $160 million contract, that he’ll be “ready when it matters” later this summer. The Cowboys’ brain trust echoed that notion with aplomb.

“Well, he’s made a lot of progress lately,” McCarthy said, via Pro Football Talk. “Actually, I was able to watch him work Saturday. It was probably his most extensive work so far. He’s throwing now, doing the footwork drills. He’s made a lot of progress. Very disciplined in his regimen. He’s here almost every day, so I’d say he’s right on track or maybe a little ahead of schedule.”