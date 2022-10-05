SEE IT: Dak Prescott Gave Real Housewife a Private Lesson

Watch Dak Prescott give some one-on-one time with a “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star on the football field.

A video caught the Dallas Cowboys quarterback giving RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice a dancing lesson while filming the new Direct TV commercial.

Dak Prescott Was Caught on Camera Giving Teresa Giudice a Dancing Lesson: ‘She Looks Like She’s Having so Much Fun’

“Before @dancingwiththestars Teresa Giudice gets dance lessons on ‘The Dak Dance’ from her ‘choreographer’ NFL star @_4dak Her west coast glam cheerleaders are on the sidelines GO TERESA,” hairstylist Brandon Liberati wrote on the post which he shared on October 3, 2022.

In the video, you can see Prescott showing Giudice how to turn her hips while pretending to throw a football.

Several fans chimed in to support Giudice’s hard work.

“Omg LOVE this!!!” someone said. “WERK!!!” another fan commented. “She looks like she’s having so much fun. I love it,” a third fan wrote.

The commercial was filmed before it was announced that Giudice would be appearing on “Dancing With the Stars.” Giudice was eliminated in week 2 during Elvis Night.

“I had so much fun with Pasha, this is something that I’ve always wanted to do. And I finally did it. I wanted to dance my whole life and I finally did it at 50,” Giudice said following her elimination according to The Daily Mail.

Prescott is currently on the sidelines due to recovering from a fractured right thumb, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“A person with knowledge of the injury said the fracture is still healing, and a plate and screw were inserted during surgery on Sept. 12 to help for a quicker return,” the outlet reported. “At this stage, the thumb isn’t strong enough for Prescott to play in a NFL game. Prescott would need a full week of practice where he could throw a football with high velocity and take snaps from center without too many issues. So until Prescott can fully grip a football to do those things, he will sit.”

Fans Loved to See the Cowboys & Real Housewives Mashup: ‘Definitely One of the Best Sports Tv Commercials’

DIRECTV | Get Your TV Together | The Wives' House :85 How about a mojito, a hot stone massage, and the best of live TV and On Demand? DIRECTV has the drama and the latest games when you need it, though we can't promise a football game quite as fabulous as this one again.

When the commercial debuted featuring Giudice, RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, RHOA’s Kenya Moore and Prescott in August fans were quick to share their thoughts on the mashup.

“Lmao that woman saying ‘I just want to taaaalk’ as she’s blitzing, and Dak scrambling for dear life is the best part,” someone commented.

“Had to watch it over & over to get to see our favorite Kenya Moore in action. Just needed more of Kenya!” another can wrote.

“Haha that last part was hilarious Dak: ‘THATS NOT HOW YOU DO IT!!’ Then proceeds to do his Dak Dance,” a fan wrote.

Someone wrote, “As a Cowboys fan and also a RH fan (Jersey only really but I know the other two) this was doubly fun. And credit to Dak and Lamb for being good sports, haha.”

“Definitely one of the best sports tv commercials,” a fan pointed out. “I like how they blend the what wives watch and what husbands watch and the battle in the house and the battle on tv. Greatness.”

