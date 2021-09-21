Dak Prescott Trolls Cowboys Starter With Savage Instagram Post

Dak Prescott helped the Dallas Cowboys earn a win against the Los Angeles Chargers then took to social media to earn another “W”. As Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs celebrated his 24th birthday, Prescott could not help but take a slight jab at the defender as the quarterback referred to his teammate as his “son.”

“Happy birthday to my son,” Prescott said as he re-posted the Cowboys birthday wish to his Instagram Story.

Son is a popular trash-talking term used when one player gets the better of another on the field. During HBO’s Hard Knocks, fans got a glimpse of the friendly rivalry Prescott has with Diggs as the two players tried to get the best out of each other in practice. One episode showed Prescott placing a wager with Diggs on his ability to shut down star receiver Amari Cooper.

Diggs’ Son Aaiden’s Is Prescott’s Biggest Fan

Aaiden Diggs finally got to meet @Dak, but he was still a little confused. 😂@DallasCowboys | #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/6G6LnImJXv — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 7, 2021

Hard Knocks showed another special moment as Diggs’ son Aaiden finally got to meet Prescott. Throughout the docu-series, Aaiden speaks of his admiration for Prescott but continues to get him confused with Patrick Mahomes.

“So, you’re Patrick Mahomes?” Aaiden asks Prescott.

“You think I’m Patrick Mahomes still? Whose jersey is this?” Prescott responded pointing to Aaiden’s No. 4 Cowboys jersey. “…You can’t keep getting me and Patrick confused. I don’t have the hair, he’s got the hair. He’s got the hair like you.”

McCarthy on Diggs: ‘He’s Like Another Receiver Out There’

Diggs is off to a fast start to the season with an interception in each of the first two games. This offseason, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised what Diggs brings to the secondary.

“Every play is all out. He just brings an intensity to it,” McCarthy noted in July, per DallasCowboys.com. “He’s so instinctive. His ball skills are unique. When the ball’s in the air, he’s like another receiver out there.”

Diggs Snagged 2 Interceptions in His First 2 Games of the 2021 Season

Throughout the offseason, Diggs was vocal about his desire to increase his interception numbers in 2021. Diggs notched three interceptions, 14 pass deflections, one sack and 58 tackles in 12 games during his rookie season. The Cowboys corner is well on his way to topping his interceptions with two already in the bag for this season.

“Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs: ‘I got my hands on 14 balls (last season). I ended up with not 14 interceptions. That’s a problem,'” The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted on July 25. “How many realistically could’ve been intercepted? ‘All of them.’ That figure, 14, is not from coaches. Diggs rewatched own film after season and counted.”

Diggs faced the tall task of defending Chargers star receiver Keenan Allen in Week 2. The Cowboys corner held Allen to four receptions, but the catches amounted to solid gains with 108 total yards on the day. Pro Football Focus gave Diggs a 61.8 grade for his coverage in Week 2, well below his 74 score in the season opener against the Bucs.

“He’s a good wide receiver, real good,” Diggs said in postgame interview. “Good routes, good tempo [on] his routes and stuff like that. It was a good competition today. You know, I enjoyed it. …I traveled with him every time. Sometimes we was in zone, so I couldn’t really get right there, but I was following him the whole game.”