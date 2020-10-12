Dak Prescott Watched Cowboys Game on Stretcher Into Hospital [LOOK]

Neither the sheer agony of his frightful ankle rupture nor the sudden finality of his season coming to a close stopped Dak Prescott’s football juices from flowing.

In a video that originated via WFAA, Prescott was captured on his phone watching Dallas finish off the New York Giants on Sunday evening while being loaded off an ambulance and into a local hospital for emergency surgery.

Dak Prescott getting off ambulance heading into Hospital watching Cowboys game.Dak locked in on and off the field 2020-10-12T02:57:08Z

Injured in the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 37-34 victory, Prescott underwent successful surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle. He’s been given a recovery window of 4-6 months, NFL Network reported Monday.

“He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support,” Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement released Sunday. “And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team.”

Although not reflective by the team’s 2-3 record, Prescott was on pace for a record-shattering year with an NFL-leading 1,690 passing yards through four games. He entered Sunday with three consecutive 450-plus-yard efforts and went 14-of-21 for 166 yards and an interception prior to exiting. He also caught an 11-yard touchdown against the Giants in what’s now known as the “Dallas Special.”

Unsigned beyond 2020, having played on his franchise tag, Prescott faces a lengthy rehab process ahead of an expected foray into unrestricted free agency next March. But while the 27-year-old’s long-term prospects appear muddied, the Cowboys claim his standing as their cornerstone QB won’t change.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. He’s our future,” Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s special. If anyone can overcome anything it will be Dak. It’s something our doctors feel like he’ll overcome, and he’ll come back better than ever.”

