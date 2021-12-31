Dan Quinn Could Become HC of Cowboys’ AFC Rival: Report

If Dan Quinn couldn’t beat them, the highly-coveted Dallas Cowboys defensive boss might join them.

According to Pro Football Network insider Tony Pauline, Quinn is considered in NFL circles as a “potential” candidate to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, who could move on from incumbent third-year HC Vic Fangio.

“Dan Quinn — who worked with [Broncos general manager] George Paton years ago in Miami, so they have a relationship working together — is the name that right now is being bandied about as a potential replacement for Fangio if Fangio is in fact fired at the end of the season,” Pauline reported on Thursday, December 30.

Denver is the second prospective suitor connected to Quinn, whom the Jacksonville Jaguars sought to interview (along with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore) ahead of an impending playoff run. However, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Quinn has opted to put off all job inquiries until Dallas’ season concludes, whenever that may be.

“For clarity: #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn didn’t decline an interview for the #Jaguars’ head coaching job, per source. He wants to get through the regular season before doing any interviews, which is how the hiring cycle has worked in past years and will for most candidates this year,” Pelissero reported Wednesday, December 29.

Fangio a Goner?

Quinn’s chances of departing the Lone Star State for the Mile High City hinge on whether the Broncos pink-slip Fangio on Black Monday (January 10), the day after the regular season. Entering Week 17, that appears to be a 50-50 proposition.

“I think first we have to say that if Denver somehow gets into, squeaks into the playoffs — they are not going to fire Fangio,” cautioned Pauline. “They are 7-8 right now and have the Chargers and Chiefs left on their schedule, so it is an uphill battle. First thing I’m told is there’s no animus. There’s no dislike between George Paton, the relatively new general manager, and Fangio. But Fangio is a coach that Paton inherited. So if they don’t make the playoffs, they go 7-10, they’re going to move on.”

Hired in 2019, Fangio — a former longtime defensive coordinator — has compiled a 19-28 coaching record through 47 games as the Broncos’ head man. Some believe if Fangio is canned, the organization would tap an offensive-minded coach, perhaps Moore, as his successor.

Micah Speaks on Quinn Possibly Departing Big D

Among Quinn’s biggest accomplishments in 2021, his first season running the Cowboys’ defense, is the microwaved development of first-round linebacker Micah Parsons, a shoo-in for Defensive Rookie of the Year and favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

Parsons is currently Pro Football Focus‘ top-ranked linebacker among 81 qualifiers and needs just two more sacks to break the league’s all-time single-season record (14.5) held by Jevon Kearse. This, due in large part to Quinn’s expert tutelage, which the Penn State product acknowledged may lead to a one-and-done tenure.

“I ain’t tell Q he can’t leave,” Parsons said on December 29 in reference to Jacksonville’s interest, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I think it’s one of those things where after seeing all things going around the league, people always got to do what’s best for them.”