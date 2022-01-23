Dan Quinn Takes Step Toward Leaving Cowboys for Giants: Report

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator was requested for, and will interview to fill, the New York Giants‘ head-coaching vacancy.

Per multiple media reports, Quinn — a New Jersey native — is traveling to East Rutherford to meet with Giants brass on Monday, January 24.

“Source: The Giants are slated to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coaching job on Monday in East Rutherford,” The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported January 22.

“Source: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is traveling to interview for the HC job with the #Giants tomorrow when #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is scheduled to begin meetings with his coaching staff. Quinn grew up in NJ as Giants fan with Lawrence Taylor poster on his wall,” ESPN’s Ed Werder reported January 23.

League-Wide Appeal

Quinn, 51, is the fourth known candidate vying for Big Blue’s top coaching position. The team previously spoke with Cincinnati Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, Buffalo Bills DC Leslie Frazier, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Arguably the hottest name in the 2022 cycle, Quinn is also drawing interest from the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins. He’s tentatively viewed as the frontrunner to land the Broncos job, if offered.

“Cowboys’ defensive coordinator Dan Quinn figures to remain the favorite because of his previous head coaching experience and strong previous working relationship with [Broncos general manager George] Paton,” 9News’ Mike Klis reported Saturday, January 22.

Jerry Cracks Door for McCarthy’s Dismissal?

Despite insisting it’s “not on the table” after Dallas’ loss in the NFC Wild Card game, club owner/general manager Jerry Jones left open the possibility during a recent radio interview that he may still replace embattled HC Mike McCarthy, the resident lightning-rod for criticism — much of it deserved.

“I don’t want to wait until we’re sitting here with no season left to address these things we’re doing or not doing,” Jones said Friday, January 21 on 105.3 The Fan, via Pro Football Talk. “And so all of that is in the mix here and a part of what I do. But that’s the way I do, as you know, the ultimate decision on these coaches or anywhere around here is what do I have to make? And, so, the guy that you got to be — you don’t got to be — the toughest on should be the one in the mirror. He’s the one that has the ultimate responsibility and consequently I get to operate at that guy’s timeline and that guy’s display of information. And I’m not trying to be anywhere. It’s just not in our best interest to talk about where we are with members of the staff right now.

“We got 29 coaches, almost three coaches for almost every person on the field. So, I got a lot to think about with regards to these coaches. I got a lot regarding these scouts. I got a lot regarding various aspects of the organization.”

PFT’s Mike Florio theorized on January 23 that Jones could be “plotting an upgrade” over McCarthy, and that “other human beings may be better suited to deliver the championship Jones so badly covets.” The 79-year-old himself named one of those human beings.

“I see a lot of names, a lot of great names, a lot of names from colleges, a lot of great names,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “I see them coming through. I see a lot of great names at various duties in the NFL come and go over the last 30 years. I haven’t seen but a couple of them that might have a straight shot into what’s up above and that’s [Bill] Belichick there in New England. His record has been unbelievable. But aside from that I’ll be very candid with you. I see human beings, human frailities, human work ethic, human excelling, and coming up with a way to go. Bottom line is, yes, I’m very, very, very frustrated and upset that we — you can call it COVID. You can call it anything. But we have used up some very talented players over the last few years.”