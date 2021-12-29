Dan Quinn Makes Final Decision on Becoming Jaguars HC: Report

That was quick.

Less than 48 hours after receiving an inquiry, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has declined to interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars‘ head-coaching position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, December 29.

“Cowboys’ DC Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jaguars for their HC job during the two-week window in which HC interviews are allowed, per source. Jaguars requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week,” Schefter tweeted.

The Jaguars, casting a wide net to replace Urban Meyer, officially requested interviews with two Cowboys assistants — Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Schefter reported — as well as a bevy of highly-touted NFL candidates, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, Bucs DC Todd Bowles, and former Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson.

Before news broke of Quinn’s decision, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy addressed the Jaguars’ apparent interest in plucking from his star-studded staff, indicating the job opportunity does not supersede their impending playoff push.

“They’ve both been working the same hours and are committed to the game plan and so forth,” McCarthy said Wednesday, December 29, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “Whatever time is designated, I’m sure it will be in the common sense mode if it takes place as we move forward.”

Quinn Content in Big D?

Interestingly, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reported that Quinn turned down Jacksonville “at this time,” and that his focus remains on the Cowboys “right now.” Watkins’ wording suggests Quinn is open to interviewing after the club’s season comes to an end, whenever that may be.

Or not. As he’ll tell you, the former longtime Atlanta Falcons head man is thriving as Dallas’ energetic play-caller, the man behind the defense that leads the NFL in takeaways, the catalyst for cornerback Trevon Diggs’ (11 interceptions) Pro Bowl campaign, the key that unlocked potential Defensive Player of the Year honors for linebacker Micah Parsons.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick a**,” Quinn told reporters on Monday, December 27, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them…But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

Moore, for what it’s worth, echoed likewise sentiments: “Obviously, if the opportunity shows up, that would be awesome. But we’ve got to take care of this thing first. We’ve got to make sure we’re still rolling, and this is obviously focus No. 1. We’ve got to put everything into this thing, and we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of ourselves.”

Micah Closing in on Sacks Record

Speaking of Quinn’s top pupil, Parsons (13) is just 1.5 sacks shy of tying the league’s all-time single-season rookie sacks record held by former Tennessee Titans phenom Jevon Kearse, the uncle of Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse.

Parsons will have an opportunity to eclipse Kearse’s mark in Week 17 when Dallas hosts dual-threat QB Kyler Murray and the 10-5 Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are surrendering 2.2 sacks per game — and the “Lionbacker” already is eyeing his prey.

“It is on my mind,” Parsons said Wednesday, December 29, via the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously, that would be an extraordinary thing to do for a guy that’s an off-ball linebacker. It would really mean a lot to me. I know I can do it.”