Cowboys Stole Coach Away from Urban Meyer: Report

The Dallas Cowboys had perfect timing when it came to hiring new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a popular candidate around the NFL. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Quinn was Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer’s top choice to be his defensive coordinator before the Cowboys were able to snag the coach.

“Meyer’s first swing for a coordinator was going to be at ex-Falcons coach Dan Quinn, but Quinn was scooped up by the Cowboys before Meyer officially took the job in Jacksonville,” Breer detailed.

The Cowboys acted swiftly, and Meyer will have to look elsewhere to fill the Jaguars defensive coordinator vacancy. Quinn struggled towards the end of his tenure as Falcons head coach but is four years removed from leading the team to the Super Bowl in 2017.

Aikman on Quinn: ‘I Think He’s a Really Good Football Coach’

Despite his recent losing seasons in Atlanta, Quinn is known for his defensive prowess, something the Cowboys are hoping can help turn around an under-performing unit in 2021. Cowboys legend Troy Aikman approves of the hire calling Quinn a “really good football coach.”

“I think it’s a good hire,” Aikman told Dallas 96.7 FM, via CBS Sports. “I’ve always liked Dan, I think he’s a good coach. … I thought that Dan would be a good hire for them. … Dan took over for a couple years as defensive coordinator and they were number one for both years he was there in Seattle. [The Falcons] never were quite as good on defense as what I think a lot of people thought they would be — considering Dan’s background as a defensive coach — but yeah, I think he’s a really good football coach.”

Quinn on the Cowboys Defense: ‘No. 1, Create an Identity Where Guys Can Play Fast’

During an interview on the PFF NFL Podcast, the newly hired Cowboys defensive coordinator discussed his goals heading to Dallas. Quinn noted that his top priority is to “create an identity where guys can play fast.”

“No. 1, create an identity where guys can play fast,” Quinn explained. “I think every really good defense it’s an aggressive front, and they play that way. That to me is where it starts. So, I’m looking forward to digging in on all those topics, but, at the end of the day, how much you play of one thing or another, that will depend a little bit on the players.”

The Cowboys defense ranked near the bottom of the NFL in a number of major statistical categories in 2020. Dallas ranked No. 28 in points allowed at 29.6 per game, 23rd in total yards given up with 380.6 per contest and 31st in rushing yards allowed with 158.8. During a recent interview on Dallas 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed the challenges the defense faced last season.

“I totally underestimated the impact of not being with the team early through the spring and through training camp,” Jones explained, via DallasCowboys.com. “With the change in coaching, and if you will, especially on the defensive side of the line, if you will, a change in technique, a change in some philosophy there.”

