Cowboys Reveal Truth on Phasing Out Jaylon Smith, Vander Esch

Officially underway is the changing of the guard in the Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps.

Amid last week’s season-opening loss to Tampa Bay, first-year Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn began phasing out longtime veteran starters Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in favor of newcomers, first-round rookie Micah Parsons and free-agent addition Keanu Neal.

And much like Dallas’ pass-happy approach on offense, the situation will be as fluid as the opponent allows.

"I would say this is early," Quinn said Monday, "and we're certainly expecting those guys to play a lot. Some games, they'll play a ton. Some games, it will be more balanced. I feel like we've got four excellent linebackers. … I'd expect games to be different as the season goes on." Snap Counts According to the official team website, Smith (16) and Vander Esch (14) combined for just 30-of-65 defensive snaps in Week 1. This is in large contrast to Parsons (51) and Neal (50), who rarely came off the field during the 31-29 defeat.

Quinn attributed the discrepancy to the Cowboys’ plan of attack, which revolved around slowing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ passing threat. Although Smith and Vander Esch figure to see more action against a run-based opponent, their coach claims “I trust them in all spaces.”