Jerry Jones Reacts to Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn Potentially Leaving Cowboys

Tuesday (December 28) marked the first day NFL organizations are permitted to request interviews with prospective 2022 head-coaching candidates. Two teams (Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders) currently have openings and several more are expected on January 10, also known as “Black Monday.”

The Dallas Cowboys boast two of the hotter aforementioned candidates in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive boss Dan Quinn, one of whom could chase greener pastures in the days ahead — a scenario prepared for and seemingly encouraged by their superiors.

“If our guys are fortunate to have those interviews, obviously, you embrace that,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday, December 27, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I just think as long as common sense prevails here, I think that will be best for everybody.”

Amid his weekly radio interview, Dallas owner/general manager Jerry Jones declined to reveal whether Moore, Quinn, or any assistants on McCarthy’s staff have received interview requests.

“That is very guarded information, and you’re not allowed to talk about that,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via Gehlken.



He added, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota: “It’s in everybody’s best interest to win when you’re in the situation we’re in right now.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he has not had any conversations about teams reaching out to speak with OC Kellen Moore or DC Dan Quinn about potential head coaching positions — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 27, 2021

Moore: HC Opportunity ‘Would Be Awesome’, But …

As the architect of the sport’s top-ranked offense (in total yards and points per game), Moore’s departure from Big D is a continual subject of speculation. The 33-year-old, as recently as November, has been linked to outside vacancies, particularly in the college realm — vacancies he’s publicly turned down.

However, an insatiable NFL offer might arise from one of the several teams that are likely to seek a young, creative, offensive-brained HC. Potential suitors include the Jaguars, Raiders, Denver Broncos, and Houston Texans.

“Obviously if the opportunity shows up that would be awesome,” Moore conceded on December 27, via The Athletic. “But we got to take care of this thing first. We got to make sure we’re still rolling. This is obviously focus No. 1. We got a great opportunity ahead of us.”

‘I’m Having a Blast Being Right Here’

Quinn, meanwhile, is gaining traction for a second stint in the big chair following his masterful work with Dallas’ defense this season. Among his biggest feats: coaxing a Pro Bowl campaign out of sophomore cornerback Trevon Diggs, who leads the league in interceptions (11), and unleashing first-round rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, a favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The former longtime Falcons head man is beloved by his troops and boasts the strong, commanding presence coveted by rebuilding franchises (Jags, Texans). Some saw the Cowboys as a temporary conduit through which Quinn, 51, would rehab his market value. But not Quinn … or so he says.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be,” he told reporters on December 27, via The Athletic. “I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass.” “If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them…But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”