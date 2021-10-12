Cowboys Coach Addresses ‘Bullsh-t’ Concerning Trevon Diggs

Try as some might, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn can not take credit for cornerback Trevon Diggs’ ball-hawking propensities.

And will not.

“I’d love to say we’ve been coaching him up on that. But that’d be a lot of bulls–t,” Quinn told reporters Monday, via Mike Fisher of SI.com.

Quinn didn’t bless Diggs’ with his natural, God-given talent, but he has certainly aided the sophomore in his meteoric rise to NFL stardom. Blossoming into a true lockdown corner, the 2020 second-round pick vacuumed in his league-best sixth interception amid Sunday’s blowout victory over the New York Giants, also posting his team-leading ninth and tenth pass deflections on the year.

This, despite a “tough week” in the lead-up to the game, marred by — of all things — a bout with pink eye, an impressed Quinn revealed.

“It really shows this is a true competitor. …Don’t confuse that quiet demeanor. This is a true wolf in sheep’s clothing. This guy is a rare competitor,” he said of Diggs, per the Dallas Morning News.



Dallas’ defense limited the Giants to 294 passing yards in the 44-20 drubbing, much of which came during garbage time, the score lopsided. As a collective, the secondary ranks 13th in opposing completion percentage (64.90%). As an individual, Diggs ranks No. 1 overall against competing quarterbacks.

Lowest passer rating allowed this season: 1. Trevon Diggs – 38.9 — Spiking the ball every play 39.6 — 2. Jaylon Johnson – 41.4

pic.twitter.com/7lx1T4bRMV — PFF (@PFF) October 11, 2021

Cowboys Not There Yet with Diggs, the WR

As explained Sunday by Dak Prescott, Diggs has grand designs on pulling double duty this season, moonlighting as a wide receiver — his old position, converted in college at Alabama. Prescott said maybe the club should consider Diggs’ wishes. The club isn’t quite ready to explore those grounds, however.