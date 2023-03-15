Eagles Pro Bowler Claps Back Over Cowboys Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash by acquiring Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore via trade on Tuesday but there was allegedly another, unexpected option on the table in the form of Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

Todd Archer of ESPN initially tweeted that the Eagles called the Cowboys to gauge their interest in a potential deal for Slay. However, Archer has since deleted that tweet and clarified his reporting.

“There was a discussion about the Cowboys’ potential interest in Darius Slay once the Eagles gave him permission to seek a trade,” Archer wrote. “Eagles did not make the call to Dallas.”

Slay also had his doubts over the initial report, sounding off in a tweet.

“Lol I don’t think they would trade me in the division,” Slay said with a crying laughing emoji.

Slay Said Trade Talks Are Part of the Business

Slay is probably right. He’s a Pro Bowl talent and landing with the Cowboys would be one of the last things the Eagles would want, even with Slay’s massive cap hit next season of $26.1 million, which is the highest by far at the cornerback position.

As mentioned by Archer, the Eagles have given Slay and his agent Drew Rosenhaus permission to seek a trade. However, NFL Network’s Albert Breer said that he has not requested a trade and that it’s part of the negotiation process. Slay has just one year left on his deal, and at 32 years old, he wants some financial security beyond the coming season.

Slay has made it clear there’s no bad blood with the organization, confirming Breer’s report.

“I know what’s going on. I hear the rumors. I hear everything. I see everything all over the globe, all over the internet, and I just want my fans to know: Slay did not ask to be traded. But this is part of the business,” Slay said on his podcast. “I do want to finish my career as an Eagle, but we’ll see. We be looking forward to it, man. Got time here. But best believe, I do want to be an Eagle. But if my job requires me to go elsewhere, then I’ll go.”

Cowboys Fill Hole at Cornerback With Gilmore

The discussion about Slay is a bit of a moot point, considering Dallas did pull off a move for Gilmore, who will more than likely start opposite Trevon Diggs next season. The Cowboys gave up just a fifth-round compensatory pick (No. 176) for Gilmore, who will make $7.9 million next season.

Gilmore was the DPOY in 2019, although he might not be the impact player he once was. However, he’s still an above-average starter, which he proved last year with the Indianapolis Colts. He started 16 games, nabbing a pair of interceptions and posted a coverage grade of 81.1 on Pro Football Focus.

The Cowboys entered the offseason with some questions at cornerback. There’s a chance former second-round pick Kelvin Joseph will be released, while Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown — who is a free agent — are coming off of serious injuries.