Former NFL QB Makes Plea to Cowboys for Russell Wilson Trade

Ex-NFL megabust-turned-NFL.com analyst David Carr strongly urged the Dallas Cowboys to pull the trigger on a bandied-about trade for disgruntled Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Emphasis on “strongly.”

“Wilson wants to stay in Seattle, per his agent, though his agent also said if a trade were considered, Wilson would only consider going to Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas or New Orleans. Thanks to the no-trade clause in his contract, Wilson, like Watson, would have to approve of the suitor,” Carr wrote Monday.

“If I’m a QB-needy team, I’m picking up the phone yesterday. He is everything you want in a quarterback, with endless talent, arm strength, poise and intelligence. Plus, he has the kind of ice in his veins that gives his team a chance to win late in games, no matter how great the deficit. He’ll cost a GREAT deal, but the on-field production and leadership you’d get in return would be worth it.”

King Weighs In

OK, to be precise, Carr did not appeal directly to Dallas, which isn’t a “QB-needy team” so long as Dak Prescott remains in its future plans. But they certainly would fit the description if the inexplicable happens and Prescott walks in unrestricted free agency, sans the franchise tag.

And in the interest of fairness, Carr isn’t the only media type championing Wilson to the Lone Star State. NBC Sports’ columnist Peter King believes the Cowboys have “offensive weaponry and still has the makings of a solid offensive line” that could appeal to the eight-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, whose trade specificities purportedly are more fire than smoke.

“I think there’s a very good chance Wilson would balk at going to any of the other 28 teams if the Seahawks try to trade him there,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America piece. “Time will tell if ‘balk’ means ‘I’m not going,’ or ‘You’re going to have to do a heck of a sales job on me to get me to go to Place X.’ For now, I hear Wilson is dug in on the places he’d accept a deal, if it comes to that.”

Cowboys Source Refutes Rumors: Report

NFL Network insider Jane Slater recently reported that a deal shipping Wilson to Dallas — at the cost of multiple first-round picks, and then some — is highly unlikely to transpire. A source close to the situation forcefully disputed the speculation.

“Not only do I not think this is happening, I did go ahead and check that with one of my team sources. They equally found the scenario laughable,” Slater relayed, via Todd Brock of Cowboys Wire.

This is a theme to those in the know. Per Michael Gehlken, who covers the Cowboys for the Dallas Morning News, the chances of headline-obsessed owner/general manager Jerry Jones making a franchise-altering offer for Wilson are “less than 1%” as of this writing.

