Cowboys Report Major Move Involving DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence is a step closer.

The star Dallas Cowboys defensive end was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday upon passing his latest physical, the team announced.

“Lawrence has continued to count toward the 90-man roster limit because of the Active/PUP designation,” noted the official Cowboys website. “Now he’s eligible to return to practice here in Oxnard.”

Lawrence underwent a clean-up procedure on his back earlier this offseason. He was sent to the PUP list at the onset of training camp last month. Shortly after, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones predicted Lawrence — along with starting wide receiver Amari Cooper (PUP, ankle) — would return following the club’s Aug. 13 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“I bet it’s after Arizona,” Jones said on July 27, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’ll get some game activity, I think, out of [the players on PUP].”

ESPN’s Todd Archer added that Jones expects Lawrence and Cooper to get “at least a little game action” during the exhibition period prior to Dallas’ regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.

Lawrence’s removal from PUP (and Cooper’s retention on the list) comes two days after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised their respective rehabilitation processes.