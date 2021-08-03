Cowboys Report Major Move Involving DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence is a step closer.
The star Dallas Cowboys defensive end was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Tuesday upon passing his latest physical, the team announced.
“Lawrence has continued to count toward the 90-man roster limit because of the Active/PUP designation,” noted the official Cowboys website. “Now he’s eligible to return to practice here in Oxnard.”
Lawrence underwent a clean-up procedure on his back earlier this offseason. He was sent to the PUP list at the onset of training camp last month. Shortly after, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones predicted Lawrence — along with starting wide receiver Amari Cooper (PUP, ankle) — would return following the club’s Aug. 13 preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
“I bet it’s after Arizona,” Jones said on July 27, via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’ll get some game activity, I think, out of [the players on PUP].”
ESPN’s Todd Archer added that Jones expects Lawrence and Cooper to get “at least a little game action” during the exhibition period prior to Dallas’ regular-season opener at Tampa Bay.
Lawrence’s removal from PUP (and Cooper’s retention on the list) comes two days after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy praised their respective rehabilitation processes.
“They’re both in really good shape,” McCarthy said, per the official team website. “Amari, he looks great. Everything’s been extremely positive from the strength staff. I know him and (athletic trainers) Britt (Brown) and Jim (Maurer) were trying to talk about a potential timeline of when he thinks he’ll come off of PUP. We’re still working through that. His weight is as low as it’s been since I’ve worked with him. He looks great.
“And D-Law, same deal. He’s in tremendous shape. Those timelines will be discussed here probably in about a week.”
Reacclimation Process Explained
According to media on hand at Tuesday’s practice, Lawrence will continue to work with head trainer Britt Brown despite gaining medical clearance. That is, until the Cowboys return to Oxnard-based practice following Thursday’s preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game in Canton.
“Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence passed physical today and he is off the PUP. He won’t be integrated into practice until next week after the preseason game on Thursday and after the joint practice against the Rams on Saturday,” reported Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
“DeMarcus will integrate into practice gradually. For today, he’s still conditioning with injured guys including DT Trysten Hill and QB Dak Prescott. But good progress after offseason back surgery,” reported USA Today’s Jori Epstein.
D-Law Speaks
Straight from the horse’s mouth arrived an update on Dallas’ $105 million pass-rusher, who feels “like I’m in a good spot,” entirely unconcerned with his long-term status after going under the knife to fix a disk herniation.
“We talkin’ about training camp. We talkin’ about training camp,” Lawrence repeated to reporters Tuesday.
