Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence Sets Wild Franchise Record vs. Washington

Fun fact: If you look up “demolition” in the dictionary, a snapshot appears of the nationally-televised Week 16 affair between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team.

The newly-crowned NFC East-champion Cowboys — who won, 56-14 — enjoyed a record-setting night at AT&T Stadium against their bitter division rival, in arguably the most lopsided, three-phased beatdown in recent NFL canon.

There are several new highwater marks to pore over, but perhaps the most notable came via Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who returned a first-quarter Taylor Heinicke interception 40 yards to pay dirt, becoming the 17th player to score a touchdown in 2021 — most in single-season franchise history, per the team’s public relations staff.

Additionally, via the PR department …

Lawrence’s pick-six is the sixth defensive touchdown for the Cowboys in 2021, the most defensive touchdowns in a single season in franchise history. The Cowboys have returned five interceptions for a touchdown this season, the most pick-sixes in a season in franchise history. The last NFL team with five pick-sixes in a season was the 2018 Chicago Bears. Tonight marks the first game in team history that the Cowboys had an offensive lineman (Terence Steele) and defensive lineman (DeMarcus Lawrence) score in the same game.

Aside from the pick-six, Lawrence recorded two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack, QB hit, and pass deflection across three-plus quarters of action (Dallas began pulling its starters in the final frame).

Other Records Set

As mentioned, the Cowboys disemboweled the Football Team on primetime TV on all three sides of the ball; the offense accounted for 42 points while the defense (7) and special teams (7) also chipped in, the latter score occurring on a Corey Clement blocked punt.

“Corey Clement’s punt block is the Cowboys third blocked punt this season, which ties the 1991 team for the most blocked punts (three) in a season in franchise history,” noted the team’s PR staff.

QB Dak Prescott led the way with four passing TDs, including a one-yard toss to left tackle Terence Steele. Dak finished the contest 28-of-39 for 330 interception-less yards — a 131.4 passer rating, his highest since Week 3.

“Dak Prescott threw for 321 yards in the first half tonight against Washington – the most passing yards in a first half of his career, and the second-most in any half (329 – 2nd half vs. Green Bay, 10/6/19),” per the Cowboys’ PR department. … “Dak Prescott’s four passing touchdowns are the most by a Cowboys quarterback in a first half, and tied for the most passing scores in either half with Tony Romo (4, second half vs. Denver, 10/6/13).”

The Cowboys went into halftime holding a 42-7 lead, tying for the most first-half points in franchise history, according to the team. The last (and only other) time they hit that number? October 19, 1969.