Cowboys Send Firm Message on Derrick Henry Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have been looped into some Derrick Henry trade rumors but there doesn’t appear to be any substance to the gossip.

Henry was in the headlines over the weekend thanks to a tweet from former NFLer Akbar Gbajabiamila indicating that the two-time rushing leader was being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s still to be determined if there’s any truth to that report, although many have expressed doubts.

The Cowboys have been inserted into the conversation for Henry as well, with Trey Wingo of Pro Football Network laying out the team’s alleged interest.

“I’ve heard the Cowboys [are] potentially interested, but it would have to be at their price, not Derrick Henry’s price,” Wingo said on “Football Insiders.”

It’s a nice thought in theory, but there may not be a price at all when it comes to Henry and the Cowboys. Mike Fisher of CowboysSI.com cited a team source who said, “There’s nothing there” in regard to their pursuit of Henry.

Henry is entering the final year of his contract with the Titans, which is a large reason why his name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason. He’s topped 1,500 yards in three of his last four seasons and scored 46 touchdowns over that span.

Cowboys Linked to Bijan Robinson in NFL Draft

If the #Cowboys draft Bijan at No. 26, that is one thing. If they TRADE UP for a running back… that is a serious issue. https://t.co/e196lZpEbm — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) April 19, 2023

Henry might not be on the table but the Cowboys are open to adding another running back this offseason, possibly through the draft. The name that has been most frequently linked to the Cowboys is Bijan Robinson.

The Texas product racked up 1,580 yards, 20 total touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry last year with the Longhorns and is considered the best running back in the draft. Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones left the door open on Robinson being an option for the Cowboys.

“I don’t think I’ve seen any set of circumstances that he’s not a first-round pick in almost any draft,” Jones said. “I’m sure when that first day [of the draft is over], he’s gonna certainly have a team, and you never know.”

The problem for the Cowboys is that Robinson could be off the board before they pick at No. 26. If Dallas is sold on his potential, they could decide to move up, with many of their other needs being addressed this offseason.

Cowboys Banking on Tony Pollard to Carry Load

The Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, leaving Tony Pollard as the lead back in Dallas. Pollard is coming off a Pro Bowl year, rushing for 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 39 receptions for 371 yards and three more scores.

Pollard was great but he’s coming off a broken fibula in the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Pollard and he will make a little over $10 million next season.

The Cowboys also signed veteran back Ronald Jones this offseason to fill a spot on the depth chart, although he’s coming off some down years. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season but had just 17 carries for 70 yards and one touchdown during the campaign.

Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle will also be in the mix if the Cowboys don’t add another piece in the backfield.