Dez Bryant Blasts Hall-of-Fame QB Over Controversial Deshaun Watson Comments

Dez Bryant is renouncing his Brett Favre fandom after the former NFL quarterback criticized current NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson for demanding a trade out of Houston.

“The Fact that he said “I think we make too much money to voice an opinion” is why I’m no longer a fan of Brett Farve,” Bryant tweeted Wednesday, punctuated with a thumbs-down emoji.

A Pro Football Hall-of-Famer who himself forced a trade from the Green Packers to the New York Jets in 2008, Favre grabbed headlines by telling Yahoo! Sports that he believes Watson “makes too much money to voice an opinion,” referring to the reigning league passing champ’s reported unhappiness concerning the new Texans power structure — the catalyst in his increasing desire to defect elsewhere.

“I’m kind of old school,” Favre said Wednesday. “I think you play. You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it will be interesting to see how the organization handles it.”

The comments, widely panned on Twitter, were met with fierce pushback. Even Watson’s agent David Mulugheta weighed in, noting Favre’s apparent hypocracy toward his client.

“Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in,” Mulugheta tweeted.



Watson, 25, signed a four-year, $156 million extension with the Texans in September 2020. More than two-thirds of the deal’s overall value ($110.7 million) was guaranteed. Making $39 million annually, he’s due to earn $10.540 million in base salary for 2021.

Multiple teams — including Washington, the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Carolina Panthers — are expected to pursue Watson in a potential trade, though the Texans have insisted they won’t unload the three-time Pro Bowl passer.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!