Ex-Cowboys Star Sounds Off on Dallas’ Super Bowl Chances: ‘Everything They Need’

There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys have high expectations for the 2023 season, it’s all a matter of taking the next step to reach the next level.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has now earned his first playoff win with Dallas, but also suffered a playoff exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers for the second consecutive season. But after some growing pains, it’s fairly clear that the Cowboys are built to compete.

Dez Bryant certainly thinks so. The three-time Pro Bowler was recently asked on Twitter about the Cowboys’ chances of winning the Super Bowl in the next year.

“I think Dallas have everything they need.. it all come down to performing… I’m looking forward to this Yr!” Bryant wrote on May 6.

Dallas has made some big additions this offseason, namely the trades for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They’ve also addressed key areas with young talent like first-round pick DT Mazi Smith.

Further, there is still more time for the Cowboys to improve the roster. It’s unclear if Dallas’ front office thinks there’s a need for any more big additions, but they do have the time and resources to make it happen.

Cowboys Linked to Buccaneers RB

In terms of places where the Cowboys could improve, running back isn’t a bad call. Dallas does have a crowded room at the position right now, but the uncertainty around Tony Pollard’s injury recovery and the lack of experience from the majority of the group makes it a possible problem area.

Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi wrote on a proposed free agency pickup of RB Leonard Fournette, who is currently without a team after three years and a Super Bowl title with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo labeled the Cowboys as the “best fit” for the veteran running back, who is now 28 years old. While the former LSU star has had an impressive NFL career, it’s worth noting that Fournette is coming off his worst average yards per carry (3.5) in a season since 2018.

Cowboys Icon Thinks Dallas Should Bring Ezekiel Elliott Back

While Fournette represents a new direction Dallas can go on the path to a Super Bowl, former Cowboys RB and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith thinks Ezekiel Elliott is the answer.

During a recent interview with USA Today, Smith urged the Cowboys to re-sign Elliott before the 2023 season.

“I think Dallas needs to bring Zeke back if they can,” Smith said. “With the uncertainty of [Tony] Pollard being able to come back and be the Tony Pollard we all know we have, that is yet to be seen. Until that is proven itself out and he’s healthy enough to get out there and carry the football and be some form of who he used to be, that is my biggest concern.”

Similarly to Fournette, Elliott is coming off a down season in 2023 but has a resume that any NFL team would be impressed by, and nobody knows Zeke better than Dallas.

Elliott’s salary was the primary reason the Cowboys felt the need to release him, but bringing him back for the right price isn’t out of the question.