Cowboys Urged to Trade for High-Upside $73 Million Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could use some additional depth at wide receiver and Carolina Panthers star receiver DJ Moore is an intriguing option with his team struggling.

The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday following a 1-4 start and the team’s quarterback situation is in rough shape with starter Baker Mayfield — who was already struggling — scheduled to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury.

The Panthers are in free fall and could look to deal some of their star players as they look to stockpile draft picks for a rebuild, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. That includes Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns and Moore, who has not had an impact this season with the Carolina pass game floundering.

Moore has just 17 catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. That being said, Moore has shown his upside, even with a less-than-ideal QB situation in his career. Prior to this season, he had notched three consecutive seasons with more than 1,150 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Cowboys Urged to Make Trade Call on Moore

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky lumped the Cowboys in with teams who could be calling the Panthers to see what it’ll take to get Moore.

“With DJ Moore — if I was Green Bay, I’d call Carolina. If I was Dallas, I’d call Carolina. If I was Tenessee, I’d call Carolina,” Orlovsky said.

Moore signed a three-year extension in March worth $61.884 million. With the deal, he’s tied to the Panthers for $73 million over four seasons.

While it makes sense for the Panthers to start the process of a rebuild, owner David Tepper didn’t sound too keen on the idea of a full-on tank.

“No way that everyday you can’t go in with a winning attitude,” Tepper said on Monday. “There’s no other way to be — you have to try to win all the time. You have to try and win for the players, you have tor try to win for the fans.

“Yes, I understand what it is about draft picks and getting quarterbacks and stuff like that. And I understand the importance of quarterbacks in this league, but you have to try to win always.”

Cowboys Passing Game Doing Enough During Win Streak

The Cowboys have continued to win games with Dak Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, mostly thanks to a stellar defense and solid run game. Backup QB Cooper Rush has done enough during his starting stint to remain a perfect 5-0 as a starter in the NFL, utilizing the duo of CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown.

Lamb is the new No. 1 receiver this season and has notched 28 catches for 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brown is second on the team with 19 grabs for 279 yards. Overall, the Cowboys rank 27th in the league in passing yards per game.

The passing game should be utilized more once Prescott — who passed for 4,449 yards last season — returns. And he’d love to have another weapon at his disposal like Moore. Prescott appears close but does not have a firm timeline for a return.

“I’m day by day. There’s a lot of growth right now,” Prescott said after the Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the Rams on Sunday. “We’re uphill, things are happening fast. I’m taking it day by day.”

The Cowboys are preparing to see the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday. Dallas is a 5.5-point underdog for that matchup against unbeaten Philadelphia.