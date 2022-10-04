Ex-Cowboys QB Enters Free Agency Talks with Dolphins Amid Tua Tagovailoa Injury

It appears that one of the Dallas Cowboys‘ recent quarterbacks is on the hunt for a new job, with the Miami Dolphins welcoming the passer for a free agency visit.

Dallas’ own quarterback situation has been a major storyline of the NFL season, as Cooper Rush has come in for an injured Dak Prescott and won three games in a row to take the Cowboys to 3-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are in the midst of a dicey situation at quarterback, as starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in their recent loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was just days removed from another injury the previous Sunday.

According to the NFL waiver wire, the Dolphins worked out ex-Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci as well as two other quarterbacks in Jake Fromm and Reid Sinnett. However, the wire also states that the team has signed Sinnett to the practice squad.

That’s not the result DiNucci would like from a free agency visit and workout, but the door’s not completely closed yet. The former Dallas QB has now given an account of himself, and Miami could always come back to him later depending on Sinnett’s play.

Former Cowboys QB Trying to Find Footing

When Dallas drafted DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft, no one could have expected him to be starting for the Cowboys the following fall. DiNucci making the team’s practice squad was already an accomplishment, but actually starting a game was another story.

However, injuries to Prescott and to then-backup QB Andy Dalton thrust DiNucci into the spotlight in Weeks 7 and 8 of that season. After coming in late during the game in Week 7, DiNucci was given the starting nod for the Week 8 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

As Pro Football Reference shows, it was not a roaring success. DiNucci threw 40 times, completing 21 passes and totaling 180 yards in the process. He did not throw any interceptions or touchdowns.

The Cowboys would lose 23-9 to Philadelphia, and it would also mark the last appearance by DiNucci for Dallas. After a year on the practice squad in 2021, DiNucci was considered surplus to requirements in 2022 and he’s been a free agent since roster cuts in August.

Rush Continues to Win

While DiNucci was unable to lead Dallas to victory in his starting chance in 2020, Rush has rattled off three consecutive victories for the Cowboys as a backup. This isn’t Rush’s first rodeo either, as the 28-year-old quarterback also won his only start of the 2021 season.

The stats at PFR show that he’s been consistent and reliable, which is exactly what you need out of a backup quarterback. Through three starts this season, Rush has thrown for 737 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

The team around Rush is performing as well: the offensive line has kept him clean with just two sacks over his three starts. Further, the Dallas defense has come up big as well, only allowing an average of 14.3 points per game over that span.

The Cowboys aren’t going to stick with Rush when Prescott is healthy, but he is making the best case he can for the job.