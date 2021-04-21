Analyst Reveals Plan for Cowboys to ‘Screw Over’ Rivals in Draft

The biggest concern for the Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2021 NFL Draft is improving their own roster, but there may be a way to do this while also taking a shot at a couple of NFC East rivals. Bleacher Report’s Connor Rogers believes the Cowboys could hurt both the Eagles and Giants by trading down. Both teams are in the market for a wide receiver, and the Cowboys’ trading down opens up the possibility that another quality wideout goes off the board.

“The Cowboys are kind of like my wild card of this draft,” Rogers explained on The Lefkoe Show. “Everyone is like, ‘Oh, just take a corner at 10 and everyone’s happy.’ It’s like, no, they could kind of screw over the Giants and Eagles and trade out of 10, let somebody come get the wide receiver that they want, and the Cowboys could move back to wherever and still get [Jaycee] Horn or [Patrick] Surtain.”

Stephen Jones on Cowboys’ Draft: ‘That’s One of the Goals in This Draft, Is to Improve Defensively’

The Cowboys have been widely linked to taking a cornerback with the No. 10 pick, namely Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones emphasized the team wants to improve their defense in the draft but admitted an offensive player cannot be ruled out at No. 10.

“That’s one of the goals in this draft, is to improve defensively,” Jones said, per DallasCowboys.com. “And then, as you said, if the right guy presents himself – not unlike CeeDee did last year – sometimes, you’ve just got to be in a situation where, if he’s by far the best player left on the board, then you’ve got to have confidence that you can make that selection.”

The Cowboys Are Listening to Calls From Other Teams Interested in No. 10

Dallas has mostly been linked to quarterback-needy teams in trade-down scenarios. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. suggested the Cowboys could trade down to No. 15 to allow the Patriots to select their quarterback of the future.

The Cowboys have also been mentioned as a trade-up candidate given Jerry Jones’ love for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. Jones admitted the Cowboys have had a “few calls” about the No. 10 pick, but we can expect the trade talks to heat up as the draft gets closer.

“Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on teams calling Dallas about the possibly of trading for the 10th overall pick: ‘It’s really just starting to pick up. We’re starting to get a few calls,'” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted.

The Cowboys are unlikely to trade down until they are on the clock if they opt to make a move at all. It makes more sense that one of the top quarterbacks being available would prove to be the tipping point to prompt a team to give up significant draft capital to snag the Cowboys’ selection.