Cowboys May Become Trade Suitor for Former AFC Starting QB

If the Dallas Cowboys‘ backup quarterback is not on the roster, he might be on the Denver Broncos roster. But not for much longer, perhaps.

In naming Teddy Bridgewater the starting QB, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio hinted Wednesday that third-year incumbent Drew Lock could soon hit the trade block.

“His pocket awareness has improved, his command of the offense has improved, his accuracy has improved,” Fangio lauded, in a possible attempt to boost Lock’s NFL stock. “I don’t have any doubt that Drew is going to be a quality starting quarterback in this league.”

Need-to-Know Info

The 42nd overall pick of the 2019 draft, Lock has made 18 starts across his first two seasons in Denver. He went 4-1 as a rookie before suffering through an injury-plagued, pandemic-marred 2020 campaign in which the 6-foot-4, 228-pound passer completed 57.3% of his balls for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions over 13 appearances.

Consistently inconsistent to this point, Lock is buoyed by high-end arm talent and improvisational skills but hampered by inaccuracy and turnover-prone proclivities. The Missouri product appeared to take a leap forward in 2021, committing no interceptions in Denver’s two preseason victories and punctuating its Aug. 14 blowout of Minnesota with an 80-yard TD bomb.

“I feel like at the time, I was playing some of the best football I’ve played since I’ve been in the league,” Lock told reporters Wednesday. “I was more confident than I’d ever been. Most of you guys think of me as a confident guy, but I was probably more confident than I’ve been since I’ve been in the league in this OTAs, this training camp, this preseason.”

Lock, 24, is under contract through 2022 with remaining salary-cap figures of $1,912,041 and $2,230,715. The Broncos would save $1,132,348 in cap space by dealing prior to October’s trade deadline.

