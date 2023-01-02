Eagles Star Throws Shade at QB as Cowboys Have Chance to Win NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys got to enjoy another Philadelphia Eagles’ loss as the team rested following their Thursday Night Football victory over the Tennessee Titans. Dallas is now just one game behind Philadelphia in the NFC East standings heading into the final week of the season following the Eagles’ loss to the Saints.

The Cowboys can win the NFC East with a victory over the Commanders combined with the Giants defeating the Eagles in Week 18. To make matters worse in Philly, the morale in the Eagles locker room appears to be down after their hot start to the season. Star receiver A.J. Brown took aim at quarterback Gardner Minshew for throwing a critical pick-six during the team’s loss to the Saints.

“Tried to get Gardner’s attention to look up, but he never looked back at me,” Brown told reporters on January 1, 2023 following the Eagles’ second straight defeat. “The DB actually called it right out and basically doubled me on the play. Next question.”

Minshew has started for the Eagles during the last two games as Jalen Hurts continues to recover from a shoulder injury. Brown dismissed the idea that the play happened due to a lack of time on the field together.

“I don’t think that’s the case, I just don’t think he looked up,” Brown added. “He saw one look and just stayed with that look.”

The Cowboys Need a Giants’ Win Over the Eagles for NFC East Title

Regardless of whether Philadelphia secures the division, this is not the way the Eagles wanted to head into the postseason. The odds are still in favor of Philly winning the NFC East, but Dallas at least has a chance going into the final week of the season. Dallas has a 17% chance of winning the division, per The New York Times. The Cowboys could climb as high as the No. 2 seed if they are able to win the division.

The Eagles are a massive 13.5-point favorite against the Giants, while the Commanders are a 6.5-point underdogs versus the Cowboys, per FanDuel. The challenge for Dallas is New York has already clinched a playoff berth and cannot improve their seeding. Giants head coach Brian Daboll emphasized that the team has no plans to rest their starters against the Eagles.

“No. …You get rest after the season,” Daboll explained during a January 1 press conference. “It’s a long season. This is the fun part of the season. Fun part of the season when you’re winning, the bad part of the season when you’re losing.”

Prescott: Cowboys ‘Very Confident’ vs. Eagles in Playoffs

Nick Sirianni very heated towards the Cowboys after the #Eagles win: pic.twitter.com/dqfTWWO5Yv — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 17, 2022

If the Eagles are able to hold onto the NFC East, the two teams could square off for the third time in the Divisional Round. Under this scenario, the Cowboys would face the Eagles if they are able to defeat the Buccaneers in the Wild Card matchup. Following Dallas’ Week 16 win over Philadelphia, Dak Prescott expressed confidence if the two teams played again during the postseason.

“Very confident. Yeah, obviously being the third time, splitting 1-1,” Prescott explained during his December 24 postgame press conference. “Very confident, it’s something that we’ve talked about throughout the week that we’ve got to come out here, obviously and put our best foot forward, represent who we are. But at the same time, understand that this might be the first of two times here late in the year that we’re gonna have to play these guys.

“I think that was a good win. I think that was a good win just for the team, complimentary win. I know obviously they’re going to think about that next time that we play them and that’s what you want. But we’ve just got [to take] a one week at a time now, focus on Tennessee as we move forward.”