Eagles Put Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Notice

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is heating up as the Monday Night Football matchup approaches. Fletcher Cox and Dak Prescott share a Mississippi State connection, but the Eagles defensive tackle admitted it is “always fun getting after” the Cowboys quarterback.

“Dak’s my guy. We were at Mississippi State at the same time,” Cox noted on the Tiki and Tierney show. “We communicate and we’re good friends. But he plays quarterback and I play D-tackle. It’s always fun getting after him. …I’ve got a job to do. As long as it’s a good hit, you want to affect his throws. If he’s still holding the ball, you want him to feel you, because when quarterbacks get hit, they feel that pressure, they see you coming.

“And when you’ve got a good, clean shot on him, obviously, you want to take it. You don’t want to hurt anybody. But if you’ve got a good, clean shot, you want to take it and get the sack or the strip fumble — even just be disruptive and get the pressure on the edge. … He wants to win and I want to win, so it’s going to come down to our defense versus their offense on Monday night.”

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Wore a ‘Beat Dallas’ T-Shirt to His Week 3 Press Conference

Nick Sirianni with the “Beat Dallas” shirt: pic.twitter.com/yduyJMDrnJ — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) September 23, 2021

The Eagles have been stirring the pot a bit leading up to the NFC East showdown. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wore a “Beat Dallas” shirt to his weekly press conference. Sirianni admitted his choice of apparel will likely provide the Cowboys with bulletin board material.

“Yeah, I’m sure they’re going to have the picture of this shirt on there,” Sirianni explained, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And that’s fine, with the rivalry and it being a division game, I don’t know if anyone needs — our side, their side — needs any more bulletin board material or if it’s even going to help, because we know how big the rivalry is and how much it means to both sides.”

The first-year Eagles coach noted that the shirt is also a response to the city’s emphasis on the rivalry matchup. Sirianni revealed that he has received the “Beat Dallas” message from fans countless times since he was hired.

“You can definitely feel it,” Sirianni said, per Yahoo Sports. “I can’t tell you how many times since I’ve been here having an interaction with a fan, it’s, like, ‘Hey, beat Dallas.’ And I think that’s really cool. I think that’s awesome.”

Dak on Eagles Trash Talk (2018): ‘Winners Worry About Winning & Losers Worry About Winners’

Prescott has not responded publicly to the Eagles’ recent banter, but the quarterback has had thoughts on the rivalry in the past. Back in 2018, Prescott emphasized that it is better to let his play on the field do the talking.

“You know, coach [Jason] Garrett has a great saying and I don’t know where he got it from,” Prescott said at the time, per USA Today. “‘Winners worry about winning and losers worry about winners.’ We’re focused on ourselves in this locker room and what we need to do to get better in each and every phase of this game to be ready for this week.”