Speedy Ex-Cowboys Receiver Released by Bills: Report

A former Dallas Cowboys receiver has been released by the Buffalo Bills.

As reported by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on Wednesday, October 5, the Bills are releasing veteran receiver Tavon Austin.

Austin had spent the entire season on Buffalo’s practice squad. The two sides are mutually agreeing to part ways due to the receiver’s unhappiness with his “lack of opportunity” to get on the field.

“The Bills and WR Tavon Austin have agreed to part ways, as SalSports reported,” said Garafolo. “Austin was on Buffalo’s practice squad. Will now seek an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere.”

Via WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio:

“According to league sources, the Bills and WR Tavon Austin have mutually agreed to part ways,” said Capaccio. “Austin was not happy with his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”

Austin Failed to Appear in Single Game With Bills

This is actually the second time the Bills have released Austin. Buffalo had originally signed the 31-year-old receiver back in June before cutting him on Aug. 22. Before the end of August, the Bills re-signed Austin to the practice squad.

However, unlike many veterans who spend time on the practice squad, Austin had yet to be called up to the 53-man roster.

The former No. 8 overall draft pick has carved out a journeyman career for himself. After beginning his career with the Los Angeles Rams (2013-2017), Austin then spent two years with the Cowboys. In 21 appearances with the Cowboys, Austin caught 21 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns, while also returning 27 punts for 142 yards.

Following his Cowboys stint, Austin played for the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 season before more recently spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 season.

Over the course of his nine seasons in the league, Austin has caught 221 passes for 2,034 yards and 15 touchdowns. In addition to his receiving totals, Austin also previously carved out a niche as a runner, running 196 times for 1,340 yards and 10 touchdowns. Austin actually carried the ball 52 times for 434 yards (8.3 yards per carry) during the 2015 season.

That’s in addition to his 188 career punt returns for 1,512 yards (8.0 yards per return).

While Austin may be at an older age, his 4.34 40-yard-dash speed and his ability to play multiple roles should see him find another landing spot soon enough.

Cole Beasley Retires After 10 Seasons

As one former Cowboys receiver looks to continue his NFL career with another team, one is calling it a career.

Former Cowboys wideout Cole Beasley is deciding to retire. As reported by Garafolo on Wednesday, October 5, the 33-year-old receiver is walking away after appearing in just two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Via Garafolo:

“Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley has decided to retire, his agents Joel and Justin Turner tell me and Tom Pelissero. ‘He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband,’ Justin Turner says.”

Beasley signed with the Buccaneers on Sep. 20 and latched on with the team’s practice squad. Just days later, the veteran receiver was called up to 53-man roster and played versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Beasley also played in the team’s most recent game versus the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.

During his two games, Beasley caught just four passes for 17 yards.

While Beasley would spend his most productive years with the Bills — he garnered an All-Pro selection during the 2020 season — he first came onto the scene as a member of the Cowboys. The 5-foot-8 receiver played with the Cowboys from 2012 until 2018, emerging as one of Dak Prescott’s favorite targets during his early years in Dallas.

Beasley’s best season in Dallas saw him catch 75 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns during Prescott’s rookie year. He led the team in both receptions and receiving yards during that season.