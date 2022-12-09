Ex-Cowboys Receiver Says He’s ‘Ready’ for NFL Comeback

It looks like one notable former Dallas Cowboys receiver isn’t ready to call it a career just yet.

Despite being 49 years of age and having not played in the NFL since the 2010 season, Terrell Owens is ready for a comeback. While speaking to 95.7 FM The Game in the Bay Area on Wednesday, December 8, Owens revealed he has pitched his case to make a return with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Hall of Fame receiver says he contacted 49ers team owner Jed York regarding a return to the team that he played for from 1996 until 2003.

“Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there,” Owens said. “Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset. I’ve been training…I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York and told him, ‘If you need somebody, I’m definitely available.’”

Although Owens hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, he has remained active in football. The veteran receiver has seen stints in the Indoor Football League, Canadian Football League and most recently the Fan Controlled Football League.

“Y’all still let those Niners know, man,” Owens continued. “I’m ready, man. All I want is an opportunity, man. That’s all I ever wanted.”

Owens Was Statistically Dominant Receiver During Career

During the course of his career, Owens established himself as arguably the best receiver of his generation. Across 15 seasons, Owens racked up five First Team All-Pro selections, six Pro Bowl berths and led the league in receiving touchdowns on three occasions.

At the end of his last season in 2010, Owens ranked second on the all-time leaderboard for receiving yards and touchdowns, only to Jerry Rice.

While Owens had his longest stint with the 49ers, he had a productive three-season stretch as Tony Romo’s favorite target between 2006 and 2008. Owens led the league in touchdown receptions (13) during the 2006 season and averaged 78 receptions, 1,996 yards and 13 touchdown receptions per year during his Cowboys stint.

How Owens’ Stint With Cowboys Ended

However, Dallas released Owens following the conclusion of the 2008 season, with the receiver stating that he was “blindsided” by the release, claiming that team owner Jerry Jones had assured him he would remain with the team.

“You hear all the speculation, and you talk to the owner of the team, and he reassures you, you’re not going anywhere and then, out of left-field … you get blindsided,” Owens said.

The Cowboys had made a trade in the middle of the 2008 season that brought in Roy Williams, a receiver who was eight years younger than Owens. Jones cited Williams’ acquisition as a reason for why Dallas moved on from Owens.

“You take age as a consideration. … In this particular case, we have an outstanding player in Roy Williams, and it was a significant factor in the decision I made to release Terrell,” said Jones.

Owens would then sign a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills before finishing his career with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2010 season.

Considering the 49ers are busy dealing with the inclusion of seventh-round draft pick Brock Purdy as the team’s starting quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, it’s hard to envision San Francisco giving any thought to this move.

Outside of the fact that Owens is nearing the age of 50 and hasn’t been a member of an active NFL roster in over a decade, the 49ers feature an absolutely stacked supporting cast in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey.

However, the idea of Owens making a comeback and signing with the 49ers — a possible playoff opponent of the Cowboys — is a very intriguing scenario. Unfortunately, it’s not a realistic one.

Owens probably won’t stop pushing for a return, but it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen.