Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Linked to Pair of AFC Contenders

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has yet to find a new home or even much interest as a free agent. However, a pair of AFC squads have emerged as the “most likely” suitors for the former rushing leader.

Elliott is 27 years old and his best days are likely behind him. He plowed his way for a dozen touchdowns last season with the Cowboys but he rushed for a career-low 876 yards and managed just 3.8 yards per carry.

Elliott’s options are limited but the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers have been dubbed as the “most likely landing spots” for his services, per Robert Gullo of Sportskeeda.

“A league insider told Sportskeeda that the most likely landing spots for Ezekiel Elliott are either the Cleveland Browns or the Los Angeles Chargers,” Gullo reported on May 15.

The Chargers are an interesting spot for Elliott, who has a link to the team due to his relationship with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who departed Dallas this offseason as well.

“The fact that his former offensive coordinator in Dallas, Kellen Moore, is now running the entire offense with the Chargers makes a lot of sense,” the source told Sportskeeda. “Elliott, paired with Chargers starting running back Austin Ekeler, would give the Chargers arguably one of the most lethal running back tandems in all of football — one that would feature elusiveness, power and speed.”

Ezekiel Elliott Has Also Been Linked to Buccaneers

Another team that has been mentioned as a suitor for Elliott is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler pointed out the Bucs as a potential new home for Elliott, as did Buccaneers beat reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Elliott’s former running back coach, Skip Peete, is now a member of the coaching staff in Tampa Bay and had some interesting thoughts about Elliott’s free agency.

“I think that’s part of the reason he’s sitting out there,” Peete said, via Tampa Bay Times. “If you’re going to play, I mean, you’re going to be the second and third guy. That’s kind of what the price is. So. that’s something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be.”

Cowboys Still Open to Ezekiel Elliott Reunion

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on possibly trying to re-sign Ezekiel Elliott: “The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 29, 2023

The Cowboys have left the door open on a reunion with Elliott, although it was come with a pretty significant pay cut. Dallas drafted Deuce Vaughn and signed veteran Ronald Jones but could still use a reliable short-yardage grinder.

“Ship has not sailed,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the draft when asked about a reunion, via the team website. “We haven’t made a decision. We’ve obviously drafted a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn’t change. …For us, as far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that.”

Plus, Elliott is a favorite in the locker room, with quarterback Dak Prescott openly advocating for his return.

“I am excited for where he’s going in the future,” Prescott said in April. “Whatever team gets him is gonna be lucky. Hopefully he comes back here.”