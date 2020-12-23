Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Fires Back at Critics Calling for His Job

Wednesday marked Ezekiel Elliott’s chance to shush growing whispers concerning his role — and potentially his future — with the Dallas Cowboys.

And shush he did.

“At the end of the day, those aren’t the people signing my checks,” Elliott said when asked about his critics, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Those aren’t the cats that are making the final decisions. I think there’s a reason they’re not the ones making those decisions. I don’t think it really matters.”

The question was raised after Dallas’ Week 15 development in which an injured Elliott was a surprise deactivation and his understudy, sophomore RB Tony Pollard, exploded for 5.8 yards-per-carry and two touchdowns amid a 41-33 victory over San Francisco.

Pollard’s deliverance earned him accolades of the highest honor.