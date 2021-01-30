Cowboys Forced Into Final Decision on Cutting Ezekiel Elliott: Report

Those holding out hope for Ezekiel Elliott’s departure need not hold their breath, too.

According to beat reporter Calvin Watkins, as it apparently needed reminding, the Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to cut or trade the three-time Pro Bowl running back in 2021.

You can probably guess why …

“Ezekiel Elliott’s 2021 salary of $9.6 million already is guaranteed and carries a cap number of $13.7 million,” Watkins wrote in a recent mailbag for the Dallas Morning News. “If he’s a post-June 1 cut, the Cowboys get no savings. But if he’s a pre-June 1 cut, the Cowboys take a $10.8 million cap hit and have to deal with $24.5 million in dead money. The Cowboys are not cutting Elliott, and there’s a belief his 2020 season won’t happen again considering the injuries encountered at offensive line and at quarterback. Trading Elliott is difficult to do considering his contract. Plus, why would a team trade for a running back coming off a down year?”

Named the Cowboys’ biggest disappointment of 2020 (which is saying something), Elliott eclipsed 100 yards in just two games and notched his fewest ground touchdowns (eight) since 2018, as well as the lowest yards-per-carry (4.0) of his five-year career. His receiving output (338 yards) took a turndown from 2019 (420).

Like everyone else on the Cowboys’ offense, Zeke was severely impacted by the Week 5 loss of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. From that point forward, he faced stacked boxes and was continually swarmed around the line of scrimmage.

Dallas’ injury-ruined offensive line (and his own calf ailment) also contributed to Elliott’s sagging numbers, but the 25-year-old was outshined by sophomore RB Tony Pollard on multiple occasions, leading to speculation about the former’s future in silver and blue — speculation that head coach Mike McCarthy was forced to dispel.

“I have no concerns about Zeke. I think he’s still a big-time player and will continue to be a featured component of our offense,” McCarthy said on Jan. 4.

That same speculation has prompted various flung-crap trade proposals, including, but not limited to, sending Elliott to the New York Jets and reuniting him with Urban Meyer, the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They make for decent offseason reading material — little else. The NFL is governed by the almighty Dollar Sign, and Dallas, at least for the foreseeable future, is bound to Elliott because of it.

Hide your eyes, cover your ears, try to la-la-la it away. That fact doesn’t change.

Breathe.

