‘Permanent Injuries’: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Hit with Massive Lawsuit

A Frisco-area woman has levied a staggering lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The woman was named by TMZ as Jennifer Gampper, and she’s seeking more than $1 million in damages — for “severe and permanent injuries” — after allegedly being attacked by Elliott’s dogs back in May.

Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, confirmed to the gossip outlet that Gampper is suing his client.

“Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year. As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was – and remains concerned – for the party involved.” “However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose. As such, we have no further comment at this time.”

CBSDFW.com first reported at the time that three dogs owned by Elliott broke free from his residence in Starwood and attacked two people, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to TMZ, police conducted an investigation into the incident and issued three citations to Elliott. Authorities also determined that Gampper was a “victim” in the case.

The dog who attacked Gampper, a Rottweiler named Ace, was “ultimately required to be removed from the city” following a court hearing, per TMZ.

Zeke Already Facing Two Suits

Elliott’s pooches have proven to be a bone of contention to the two-time NFL rushing champ — or those around him, anyway. TMZ reported in June that Elliott was sued by a pet resort employee who alleges he was “seriously injured” after Ace “violently attacked” him at a Texas-based boarding facility on March 25.