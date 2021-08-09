‘Permanent Injuries’: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Hit with Massive Lawsuit

A Frisco-area woman has levied a staggering lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The woman was named by TMZ as Jennifer Gampper, and she’s seeking more than $1 million in damages — for “severe and permanent injuries” — after allegedly being attacked by Elliott’s dogs back in May.
Elliott’s attorney, Frank Salzano, confirmed to the gossip outlet that Gampper is suing his client.
“Mr. Elliott and his representatives are aware of the lawsuit filed on July 30th, which stems from a previously reported incident from May 21st of this year. As Mr. Elliott expressed at that time, he was – and remains concerned – for the party involved.”
“However, as in most disputes, there are extenuating circumstances to this matter which will impact the legal proceedings which we are not at liberty to disclose. As such, we have no further comment at this time.”
CBSDFW.com first reported at the time that three dogs owned by Elliott broke free from his residence in Starwood and attacked two people, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to TMZ, police conducted an investigation into the incident and issued three citations to Elliott. Authorities also determined that Gampper was a “victim” in the case.
The dog who attacked Gampper, a Rottweiler named Ace, was “ultimately required to be removed from the city” following a court hearing, per TMZ.
Zeke Already Facing Two Suits
Elliott’s pooches have proven to be a bone of contention to the two-time NFL rushing champ — or those around him, anyway. TMZ reported in June that Elliott was sued by a pet resort employee who alleges he was “seriously injured” after Ace “violently attacked” him at a Texas-based boarding facility on March 25.
Brandon Williams says he was working for Bliss Pet Resort in Prosper, Texas … when he encountered the three dogs Elliott had boarded.
Williams claims he was taking the Cowboys running back’s Rottweiler and two bulldogs out to relieve themselves — when all of a sudden, Elliott’s Rottweiler attacked.
Williams says the dog seized his right arm, clamped down, and threw him to the ground. Williams claims the bite was so ferocious, he needed stitches and was “seriously injured.”
Williams is now suing Elliott and Bliss Pet Resort … seeking more than $250,000, but less than $1 million.
Prior to that, as Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk pointed out, Elliott was sued in 2020 “after a separate incident when a woman on-site at Elliott’s residence to clean his pool was bitten by the dogs.”
“She claimed that all three dogs had bitten her with the rottweiler dragging her by the arm,” Crabtree explained. “The lawsuit said she needed surgery for her arm injury and will likely be scarred for life.
“Additionally, that lawsuit had claimed there had been another pool cleaner that had also been bit by Elliott’s dogs.”
