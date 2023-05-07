New Team Emerges as Suitor for Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

The free agent market hasn’t been kind to Ezekiel Elliott but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have emerged as a post-draft suitor for the former Dallas Cowboys running back.

The Bucs interest in Elliott comes via a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who believes the ex-Cowboys running back could be a solid fit in Tampa Bay as a backup — although there are hurdles.

“The Bucs could be an option for him,” Fowler said on Sportscenter on Saturday. “I’m told they’re looking for an RB2 behind Rachaad White. The problem could be the money. … Bucs probably wouldn’t want to spend all that much, but could be an option there.”

It’s unknown what kind of money Elliott will command, although he’s not expected to cash in with a big payday at this point in free agency. Elliott was released by the Cowboys on March 15 in a significant cap-saving move.

Elliott has shown some wear and tear in recent years, with his production dropping significantly. Last season, he ran for a career-low 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry. However, his skill set as a short-yardage back is still something teams will value. He led the Cowboys with 12 touchdowns last season.

Fowler: Cowboys Not Off the Table Yet for Ezekiel Elliott

Play

LIVE: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Press Conference | Dallas Cowboys 2023 Tune in LIVE as Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys host a press conference from the Star in Frisco, TX. #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation #NFL Subscribe to the Dallas Cowboys YouTube Channel: bit.ly/2L07gMO For more Cowboys content: dallascowboys.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/DallasCowboys/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/dallascowboys Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/dallascowboys/ Get the… 2023-04-29T03:45:07Z

Fowler added that the Cowboys are “still on the table” for Elliott. Dallas drafted Deuce Vaughn to add some depth to their running back room behind Tony Pollard, Ronald Johnson and Malik Davis but owner Jerry Jones has left the door open on Elliott returning.

“Ship has not sailed,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Saturday night when asked about a reunion, via the team website. “We haven’t made a decision. We’ve obviously drafted a running back, a little different style than Zeke, but it doesn’t change. …For us, as far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that.”

Despite his drop in production, Elliott was a leader in the locker room for Dallas and he has support in the building when it comes to a return, including one of his best friends, quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I know myself, and I can tell you there’s a lot of people not only on the team but the organization that would love that,” Prescott said on The Adam Schefter podcast in April. “We understand that this is a business and the market changes and things go up and down, so it doesn’t always work out the way we see it, but hopefully, that could happen.”

Cowboys Like What They’ve Seen From Ronald Jones

The Cowboys signed Jones early in free agency to a 1-year deal and are confident he can be a contributor for them.

“He’s an NFL quality back,” Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel Will McClay said. “His run style fits what we do. He’s young enough to continue to grow and add something to us. And, again, we’re adding an experienced back that knows what it’s like in the NFL, that fits the system well, and he’s got some upside to be able to be a three-down back and some of those things.”

Jones is a two-time Super Bowl champ, winning a pair of titles with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s coming off a down year but the 25-year-old had some solid seasons with the Bucs, rushing for 978 yards and seven touchdowns with a 5.1 yard per carry average in 2020.