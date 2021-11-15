Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Chews Himself Out for Week 10 Fumble

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not happy with himself after committing his first fumble in nearly a full calendar year during Sunday’s demolishing of the Atlanta Falcons.

“That’s something I’ve been doing well on this year,” Elliott said in the wake of the 43-3 victory, via the official team website. “Definitely gotta lock back in on my ball security. Their defense came out, they played good against the run. A lot of movement, they were pretty disruptive. We went out there and hit our plays.”

Facing a 2nd-and-3 midway through the third quarter, Elliott took a carry roughly seven yards before coughing it up to Atlanta. That had not happened in 244 touches, spanning back to last Thanksgiving, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Elliott — who worked to correct his hands over the offseason after losing a career-high five fumbles in 2020 — finished the game with a team-leading 14 rushes for 41 yards and two touchdowns, adding 15 receiving yards on three catches.

Both of Zeke’s scores came as the Cowboys piled up a franchise-record 29 second-quarter points.