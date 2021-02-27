Ezekiel Elliott Included in Wild Cowboys Trade Rumor for Superstar QB

FS1 talking head Jason McIntyre, entitled to his opinion, implored the Dallas Cowboys to send running back Ezekiel Elliott to Seattle as part of a blockbuster trade package for disgruntled Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

McIntyre made his case on Friday’s episode of Undisputed, opining that Dallas must allow incumbent QB Dak Prescott to walk in free agency as Wilson would represent a tangible upgrade at the sport’s most important position.

“Jerry Jones, are you kidding me? This is a division for the taking if Russell Wilson is your quarterback. He instantly makes you the team to beat in the NFC East. I don’t know that there’s any decision at all here,” McIntyre said. “I say, ‘Jerry Jones, pick up the phone.’ I say, ‘Hey, Seattle, you want our number one pick this year? You want our number two? You want our number one in 2022?’ Seattle has said [they] want to run the football and play defense. I say, ‘Zeke Elliott, we had a good run. But I’m going to put you in that package.’ Zeke Elliott, two number ones, and a number two. I bring in Russ.”

"Russell Wilson instantly makes you the team to beat in the NFC East. Jerry Jones, pick up the phone. Sweeten the deal with Zeke Elliott, and bring in Russ." — @jasonrmcintyre pic.twitter.com/Po6ZXFuf2E — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 26, 2021

“Slam Dunk in Dallas”

If this idea seems unrealistic … well, that’s because it is. Beyond the financial burden of unloading Elliott, he of the $90 million contract, swapping out 27-year-old Prescott for 32-year-old Wilson — surrendering multiple first-round picks in the process — is arguably counter-productive and indisputably convoluted, despite the latter’s interest in donning the silver and blue.

Not according to McIntrye, however, whose justification for the shocking would-be trade is rooted in his belief that Wilson can succeed where Prescott has failed with the Cowboys.

“Russell Wilson will cover up a lot of those ugly warts that Dak Prescott could not,” he said. “Last four seasons, Dak Prescott: 6-20 against teams that finished with a winning record. For whatever reason, he did not show up great against the elite teams. I know the defense wasn’t good, and we could talk about the special teams was inferior, and the coaching, but Russell Wilson is a massive upgrade over Dak Prescott. Russ instantly makes them a 10- or 11-win team, a Super Bowl contender.”

Cowboys Leak Response to Dak on Russ Rumors

Per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Dallas is “unfazed” by the swirling rumors enveloping Wilson’s disenchantment and subsequent Cowboys intrigue and remain committed to signing Prescott to a long-term contract.

“From what I’m hearing, Dallas is unfazed by the Russell Wilson talk,” Fowler said Friday on ESPN’s Get Up, via 247Sports. “They are dug in with Dak Prescott. They’ve gone underground. They know they’ve been talking about this for two years and that people don’t believe them — that it’s not going to get done. They want to finalize this with Prescott. They’ve got until March 9 before the franchise tag.

“There are some people around the league who believe they are going to tag him and then trade him, because that money — $37.7 million — is just too much to overcome in a deficit salary cap year of $180 million. So, they’ll try work it out. But Dallas is going to tag him if they don’t get it done by March 9, and then it gives them four months to try and figure it out.”

What Fowler heard echoes what former ESPN news-breaker Josina Anderson reported Thursday after the Cowboys again were linked to a potential deal involving the eight-time Pro Bowl passer.

“Snap reaction from a source out of Dallas: ‘Dak is our QB. Still working on getting something done,’” Anderson tweeted.

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL