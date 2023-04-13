Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Gives Peak Into Prep for Next Opportunity

Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t have a new team yet but the former Dallas Cowboys running back has been putting in work.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys on March 15 in a significant cap-saving move, ending his seven-year tenure with the team that took him No. 4 overall in 2016.

He has a résumé that can stack up with the elite running backs in the league, he’s shown some wear and tear, with his production dropping significantly in recent years. Last season, he ran for a career-low 876 yards on 3.8 yards per carry.

It’s been a combination of things leading to Elliott’s downturn but injuries have played their role. He played through a partially-torn PCL in 2021 and missed some time last season with a knee injury as well.

However, the 27-year-old former rushing leader was looking spry in a video released by his trainer Josh Hicks.

And it should be noted, Elliott is still repping Cowboys colors, despite his departure from the team.

Limited Interest in Ezekiel Elliott in Free Agency

"I think Ezekiel Elliott will wait until after the draft to sign a deal" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ajSB187j9e — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 3, 2023

Elliott’s days of being a bell-cow back are behind him but he can still help a team in need of a veteran, short-yardage specialist who has a nose for the end zone. However, there’s been very little interest in his services since being let go by the Cowboys, although there are a variety of factors in play.

The most prominent is that the NFL Draft is right around the corner and the running back class is deep. Teams might be waiting to see what they can do on that front before inking Elliott to a deal. If the right player doesn’t fall in their lap, Elliott would be the next best option.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport thinks that Elliott might wait until after the draft at the end of April to find a new home.

“I know there’s some interest,” Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, April 3. “I think what might happen with Zeke is that he’ll wait until after the draft, and if someone doesn’t get the premium running back they want, he slides in there and fills the need. But I think a lot of teams now are, like, ‘You know what? We’re getting close to the draft, let me see what I get.’”

Elliott has made public a wish list of teams he’d like to play for, including the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. None of those squads have confirmed mutual interest and some have even pushed back against it.

Elliott Spotted Working Out With Former Cowboys Teammates

The Cowboys have not completely shut the door on a reunion, although it seems fairly unlikely.

“I don’t want to ever leave him hanging or fans hanging or anybody, but I wouldn’t take any possibility off the table,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters at the NFL owners meetings when asked if Elliott could return.

Head coach Mike McCarthy — who is now calling the offensive plays — had a similar response.

“I think you always keep the door open. Absolutely,” McCarthy said.

Adding to the speculation was a post from 42ndwitness on Instagram, which showed Elliott working out with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson and Dennis Houston. Perhaps a sign of things to come? Or maybe just some old friends getting together for some preparation?