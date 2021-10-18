Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Sounds off on ‘Ridiculous’ Refs

Ezekiel Elliott was thrilled with the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the New England Patriots, but he did not hold back when discussing his frustration with the officiating. After the game, Elliott noted the Cowboys had to “overcome the Patriots and the zebras.”

“It’s really tough [not to react to the officials], it’s hard but there’s no excuse for that,” Elliott noted in his postgame media session. “That’s ridiculous, the way they called that game tonight. So, I mean, at least we were able to overcome the Patriots and the zebras.”

Zeke on Controversial Non-TD Call: ‘I Thought We Got in There, the Refs Thought Different’

A theme of the Cowboys season has been Dak Prescott’s goal line runs that reviews later rule to be non-touchdowns. Replays showed Prescott with the majority of his body in the end zone, but there did not appear to be a clear angle showing where the ball was located. Elliott admitted he “thought we got in there.” Prescott later had the ball knocked out of his hand prior to crossing the goal line.

“I mean, their defense did a hell of a job today,” Elliott noted. “Their front was tough, it definitely was tough, especially in that situation, but we gotta figure out a way to get it in there. I thought we got in there, the refs thought different, but that was kind of the story tonight.”

Dak on His Calf Injury: ‘Life Keeps Throwing Punches & I’m Gonna Keep Throwing Them Back’

Aside from the referees, the other main topic after the Cowboys’ win over the Patriots is the health of Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback showed up to his postgame press conference in a walking boot. Prescott attempted to downplay the injury after the game joking that the game-winning touchdown catch by CeeDee Lamb made his calf feel a bit better.

“Yeah, I was like, no way, life keeps throwing punches and I’m gonna keep throwing them back,” Prescott noted in postgame press conference. “Yeah, I mean, it’s part of this game, it’s a physical game we play. As I said, I’ll be fine, I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself, the medical team, and as I said, I feel good.

“Obviously, this is [a] precaution, but yeah just more so thinking about the [game-winning] touchdown, it doesn’t hurt as bad. Obviously, when you score and you win the game, so all that’s a plus and credit to CeeDee [Lamb] right there and just the play call for us to get in that moment and to be able to go score and capitalize on that great call by Kellen [Moore].”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Prescott is not expected to miss any time thanks to the Cowboys’ upcoming bye.

“From NFL Now: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott had expressed confidence he would be ready after the bye and his calf was nothing to worry about,” Rapoport noted on Twitter on October 18. “After tests, source said it’s looking good. Should be OK.”