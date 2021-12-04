Cowboys Could Move on From 3-Time Pro Bowler, Says Analyst

Given the emergence of Tony Pollard, speculation continues to grow about Ezekiel Elliott’s future with the Dallas Cowboys. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes the Cowboys could move on from Elliott after next season, a move that would give the team more of a chance to retain Pollard when he hits free agency in 2022. Barnwell noted that significant contracts for NFL running backs have become problematic adding that Pollard could be the best rusher on the Dallas roster.

“Over the past three years, Prescott has a 67.6 QBR with Elliott on the field and a 68.2 QBR with Pollard taking his place,” Barnwell explained. “The Cowboys have also moved toward a more pass-happy attack in the process. Elliott’s still a useful player, of course, but he has gone from being the focal point of the Dallas offense to a less-effective secondary piece. It’s reasonable to wonder if Elliott’s even the best back on the Dallas roster right now. The Cowboys are basically locked in to one more year with Elliott for cap reasons in 2022.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Jones on Elliott: ‘I Really Look Forward to a Powerful & Dynamic Zeke’

Days after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones indicated Elliott would carry a “serious load,” the star back had 13 carries for 45 yards against the Saints. Elliott has been playing through a knee injury which has clearly limited his production. Jones once again voiced his confidence in Elliott, noting that he is anticipating a “powerful and dynamic Zeke” to close out the season.

“But no, I’m really, I’m sound with where [Elliott is],” Jones told Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan on December 3. “His trainers, the people that are the closest to his health, his medical situation think he’s really good to go. And so, I don’t see after a 10-day rest here and a lot of times, if you can get through games.

“If you can push on, then that’s better for you than sitting it out and then you actually, if you have an issue, it improves if you’re able to get through and not injure it more. He certainly didn’t injure anything any more last night, and so I really look forward to a powerful and dynamic Zeke as we move on into the last part of this season.”

The Cowboys Have a Potential out in Zeke’s Contract After the 2022 Season

Elliott has a six-year, $90 million contract which runs through the 2026 season and is the most lucrative contract of any NFL running back. The Cowboys have a potential out in Elliott’s deal after the 2022 season, but Dallas would have to take an $11.8 cap hit if they release the star running back, per Spotrac.

The Cowboys could also look to deal Elliott, but the running back likely has limited trade value given his lucrative contract which balloons up to a $16 million salary in 2026. Pollard will be a free agent after the 2022 season which could force the Dallas front office to have to choose between the two backs.