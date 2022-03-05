Cowboys Fans Clash After Dak Prescott, Tony Romo Ranked as Best QBs in Team History

With a storied franchise like the Dallas Cowboys, there’s always going to be debate over which players rank highest in team history.

Plus, it’s early March and Cowboys fans are bored. The pending decisions revolving around wide receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup are providing some buzz, but it’s the dead part of the year, NFL-wise. For better or for worse, that creates a space for discussion.

Enter @6Blackhawks and the rest of “Cowboys Twitter.” The Dallas fan went viral recently after saying that current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and former QB Tony Romo are the best in the franchise’s history.

As one might expect, the reaction from Cowboys fans was strong. Really, the conversation revolves around four names in total, with Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman joining the conversation.

All four quarterbacks have their own traits that make them worthy of being considered, which only contributed to the discussion that has spawned since the Tweet started getting viral traction.

Cowboys Fans Go At It

Throwing shade at Aikman and Staubach and their five combined Super Bowl rings irked many fans, with plenty of those responding saying that the modern generation of fans must not have done their homework.

“Not even close,” @franke224 Tweeted. “This generation of cowboy fan has become embarrassing everyone tuned into fanboys. We got teenagers calling legends mediocre and mediocre players legends and goats. Just cause madden gave them a 90 rating they think they hall of fame material.”

@AlvinMattH1 echoed that same sentiment, calling Prescott and Romo “choke artists” in comparison to Aikman and Staubach.

“You meant Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman the ones with the rings that count not the choke artists,” the Cowboys fan responded.

Of course, there were many fans that agreed with the initial Tweet. @pakalak25 brought up that Aikman had legendary running back Emmitt Smith leading the way.

“I absolutely love Aikman but we have to put at least some consideration to the fact that he had one of the, if not the greatest RB of all time. I would enjoy watching what Romo or Dak could do with a 1500yrd RB for like 5 straight seasons.”

@1RudyGonzalez thinks it’s too difficult to outright rank them, instead saying that Prescott and Romo only have the advantage in terms of numbers.

“Stat wise amazing for both,” he responded. “But as far as champions both couldn’t get it done.”

Romo, Staubach and Aikman Set Themselves Apart

There were also fans that mentioned Don Meredith and Danny White, who certainly deserve to be part of the conversation. While Prescott is in the middle of his career and can boast two Pro Bowls and a Offensive Rookie of the Year award, Aikman, Staubach and Romo have tangible achievements above him.

For Aikman, his numbers were never impressive but the three rings speak for themselves. He was the starting quarterback for 12 seasons for a reason, and that was due to his reputation of being a “gamer” and grinding out wins.

Romo boasts franchise records in passing yards (34183) and touchdowns (248,) although he never got over the championship hump.

Finally, Staubach can boast two rings himself along with a Super Bowl MVP. In terms of stats, Staubach also boasts the best winning percentage in the discussion, going 85-29 in his NFL career.