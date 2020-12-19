Eagles Put Starting CB on IR, 3 Players ‘Questionable’ on Injury Report

The Philadelphia Eagles placed two players on injured reserve on Friday, including Avonte Maddox. The starting cornerback was joined on IR by rookie tackle Jack Driscoll. The team didn’t announce any corresponding roster moves but they did protect four players on the practice squad.

Maddox’s absence was expected after Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that he would miss the “next couple weeks.” He’ll likely be replaced on the outside by undrafted rookie Michael Jacquet (hamstring) who was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Another option would be newcomer Kevon Seymour, the former sixth-round draft pick with the fascinating backstory. Or safety Jalen Mills could move to cornerback if Darius Slay (concussion) doesn’t get cleared in time. Slay is listed questionable on the team’s final injury report.

“I do think that the more they play the more opportunities they get, the more chances for us as coaches to really evaluate their performance,” Pederson said of his young cornerbacks. “Michael Jacquet is probably the one that has played the most for us in the secondary and done a really nice job as a young player. It’ll be good to see where he is at obviously physically bouncing back this week.”

On a more positive note, linebackers Shaun Bradley (neck) and T.J. Edwards (hamstring) will both suit up on Sunday after practicing in full. The Eagles will also get safety Rudy Ford (hamstring) back and the special-teams ace should bolster the coverage units. Defensive end Josh Sweat (shoulder) also carries no injury designation.

Examining the Eagles’ Offensive Line Depth

Driscoll’s exit opens the door for Matt Pryor to start at right tackle for the rest of the year. He has made seven starts this year while bouncing around from tackle to guard. He has committed four penalties and allowed four sacks, per Pro Football Focus. And the Eagles are running on fumes behind him.

Philadelphia will enter Sunday’s matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals with Brett Toth, Ross Pierschbacher, Luke Juriga as their main reserves on the offensive line. The team hosted Casey Tucker for a visit on Thursday and protected Prince Tega Wanogho on the practice squad. The latter is their sixth-round draft pick out of Auburn who was recovering from knee surgery and a minor scope dating back to his college days.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have protected the following practice squad players: CB Jameson Houston

RB Jordan Howard

LB Rashad Smith

T Prince Tega Wanogho pic.twitter.com/uYeJ7qdfoD — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2020

“Obviously, we’re down offensive line bodies and we just want to protect him this week so no one can take him from us in case we needed him,” Pederson said of Tega Wanogho. “We haven’t made that determination yet if he’s going to be active on game day, but he’s done a nice job this year. He’s gotten better.”

Carson Wentz Running Scout Team at Practice

The main responsibility of the backup quarterback is to run the scout team at practice and simulate the opposition’s tendencies. It could have been awkward for Carson Wentz, a guy attached to a $128 million contract, to take on that menial job but he’s done it with vigor.

“He’s done really well,” Pederson said. “It’s exciting actually to watch him because you see him doing the things that when it’s 7-on-7 or team drills or whatever it might be, just how he’s out there just running, and I want to say a little carefree when you’re on the service team or the scout team.”

Quite the nugget by @StaceyDales who said Carson Wentz spent the week playing Taysom Hill on scout team for the @Eagles — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 13, 2020

Pederson likened Wentz to another coach out on the field, an invaluable resource for the younger guys to look up to and ask questions of.

“He’s really taken that and really working with some of the younger guys,” Pederson said. “We obviously present the picture to the defense and he’s able to coach up even the younger guys based on what they’re seeing on the card from a route standpoint or protection standpoint or whatever it might be.”

