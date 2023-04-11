Cowboys & Ex-Starter in Talks Ahead of Potential Free Agency Reunion: Report

The Dallas Cowboys may not need to look far for their next free agency move as a report details that they are working closely with a familiar name.

Dallas has made some critical changes during the 2023 offseason, but the action is likely far from over. The 2023 NFL draft is still weeks away and there are also still big-name free agents available.

However, a report from Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher says that the team has been working with former corner Anthony Brown as he recovers from injury. Brown became a free agent after the 2022 season, and has yet to sign with Dallas or any other NFL team.

“A source tells CowboysSI.com’s Mike Fisher that Brown is in DFW and is rehabbing under the supervision of the professionals inside The Star,” the write-up reads.

For some, Brown became an afterthought for the Cowboys after the NFC East franchise traded for marquee cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore will start opposite of Trevon Diggs, so it seemingly leaves Brown out of a starting role.

That doesn’t mean a reunion can’t still happen, but it will primarily depend on Brown’s health and his contract demands.

Anthony Brown Suffered Injury in 2022

Over the past 7 years, Brown has been a key cog in the Cowboys defense. Since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft, the former Purdue star has started at least four games in each season for Dallas.

While never a star player for the Cowboys, Brown has been a reliable option at CB that can swat passes and snag interceptions. Pro Football Reference shows that he has 9 interceptions in his NFL career.

However, his 2021 campaign was by far his best. Besides three interceptions, Brown also notched 17 passes defended and added a forced fumble. It set a new standard for Brown ahead of the 2022 season, but injury got in the way of that campaign.

A torn Achilles cut the 2022 season short for Brown, who wasn’t quite matching his 2022 season but was still a key part of the Dallas defense. Struggles in the secondary were a talking point all season, and Brown missing significant time contributed to those issues.

Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott on Road to Comeback?

While Brown works toward a full bill of health and a potential reunion with the Cowboys, former running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking toward his next step with another team.

While Brown ran out of contract, Elliott was released by Dallas this spring and is not looking likely for a potential return to Arlington, Texas. Instead, he could be heading to one of the AFC’s powerhouse teams: the Cincinnati Bengals.

Speculation began swirling recently as Elliott was filmed working out with Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Exos trainer Brent Callaway.

Like when you see it👀 pic.twitter.com/zMZygA8F83 — DB (@bengalsdrake) April 7, 2023

Cincinnati would not be a bad landing spot for Elliott, as the Bengals’ offense already has firepower and the former Ohio State star would be closer to his alma mater.

That being said, a workout together is all the video is and there have been no other confirmed reports that Elliott is nearing a free agency move.