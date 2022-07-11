Cowboys Host Two Wide Receivers Amid Free Agency Rumors: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their hunt for a new wide receiver, with the latest development stating two free agent pass-catchers visited simultaneously.

Cowboys media member and Dallascowboys.com writer Nick Eatman added fuel to the fire for free agency chatter on July 11, when he revealed that the Cowboys welcomed not one, but two free-agent receivers are talking with the team.

In response to a question about the Cowboys’ situation at punt returner, Eatman explained that Dallas and head coach Mike McCarthy are likely still looking for their preferred option as a return man.

“I think it’s still up in the air. And the fact the Cowboys had a workout on Friday that included a pair of wide receivers who both fielded punts as part of the workout, it tells me they’re still looking,” Eatman wrote.

Eatman does not provide any info on those two receivers who worked out for Dallas, but considering it’s coming from a media member of the team, it’s absolutely certain that the work outs happened.

The fact that no outlets have gotten a scoop on said workouts means that it likely wasn’t a major free agent name such as Odell Beckham or T.Y. Hilton. However, it does confirm that Dallas is still active in the free agency scene.

Cowboys Considered in Running for Julio Jones

Another big free agency name that has yet to find a home is Julio Jones, who left the Tennessee Titans after a singular, wayward year in Nashville. Bookies.com oddsmaker Adam Thompson recently released “projected odds” for Jones’ next destination, and the Cowboys find themselves in the top 3.

“The Cowboys replaced Amari Cooper with Michael Gallup in the starting lineup, but behind Gallup and CeeDee Lamb isn’t much,” Thompson added in his writeup. “For a team that passes as much as anyone, and with Dak Prescott at QB, Dallas should have a spot for a player like Jones.”

The Cowboys are given a +550 line, and the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers are the only teams with better odds. The Packers are named at +325 and the Colts are listed at +350.

Jones’ offseason through free agency has been relatively quiet, but many figure things have to heat up soon as NFL teams prepare for training camp at the end of July.

Dallas Could Trade Instead of Adding Free Agent

Heavy has recently explored trade ideas and scenarios, including one where the Cowboys make a move for current Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin.

Boykin was claimed on waivers last April after his release from the Baltimore Ravens, in which he had an unsuccessful run after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

In terms of why a Boykin deal works, both sides could use additional depth at wide receiver and tight end respectively. The Cowboys could offer a low-risk asset in TE Sean McKeon, and get one in return in Boykin.

Neither would necessarily be season-changing additions on the surface, both both are still young, with Boykin turning 26 in October and McKeon still just 24-years-old. In terms of upside, both players make sense, and both could add to the Cowboys and Steelers’ depth.