Cowboys Confirm Potential Change to Coaching Staff

A Dallas Cowboys coaching staff member not named Kellen Moore or Dan Quinn is drawing interest outside the organization.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, December 6 that Dallas senior defensive assistant George Edwards has “emerged as a candidate” for the head-coaching vacancy at Duke University, his alma mater.

The speculation evidently made its way to the highest reaches of the Cowboys’ front office, with team vice president Stephen Jones confirming — and supporting — Edwards’ candidacy.

“Jerry and I, very aware of that. …He certainly deserves the consideration,” Jones said in a Monday radio interview on 105.3 The Fan, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Background on Edwards

Edwards, 54, was a four-year letterman and two-year special teams captain during his collegiate career with the Blue Devils. He joined the program as a coaching assistant in 1996 following teeth-cutting stints at Florida and Appalachian State.

In 1998, Edwards took his talents to the NFL, landing a gig as the Cowboys’ linebackers coach. After bouncing around the league — from Washington to Cleveland to Miami to Buffalo and Minnesota, where he spent six seasons as defensive coordinator — the North Carolina native returned to Big D, hired in 2020 by then-new-HC Mike McCarthy.

“He was at the end of his contract, so it was kind of a situation where it was probably best,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said in January 2020 regarding Edwards’ ouster.

Edwards has since worked hand-in-hand with Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive boss, and is credited with helping develop the club’s core talent, including NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs and Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Micah Parsons.

“George Edward[s] has been integral to Cowboys defensive improvement and rookie LB Micah Parsons’ rapid development,” noted USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “Edwards typically overseeing LBs when we’re at practice. He and Dan Quinn meet 1-on-1 with Micah to catch him up on LB/DE dual responsibilities.”

McCarthy Expected Back This Week

The Cowboys’ veteran head man was forced to miss last Thursday’s win at New Orleans after testing positive for COVID-19. An isolated McCarthy watched the game from a hotel room, much to the chagrin of his adjoining neighbors.

“It was brutal just not to be a part of it,” McCarthy said, via the official team website. “…I just hope there’s no one next door, that’s for sure. That’d probably be a good story.