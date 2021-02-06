5x Pro Bowl NFL Star Named ‘Top Trade Target’ for Cowboys

Among the NFL’s worst-kept secrets is the Dallas Cowboys‘ design on upgrading its secondary this offseason. In need of help at multiple spots, the team is expected to prioritize cornerbacks and safeties via March free agency and April’s draft.

Another option for roster infusion is the trade market, however, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes Dallas may venture down this path, targeting Minnesota Vikings S Harrison Smith.

Via Ballentine, who named Smith as a “top 2021 trade target” along with Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun:

The good news is that the Vikings’ financial struggles may pave a road to the Cowboys getting better in the safety room. Harrison Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is set to make just over $10 million in his age-32 season, and the Vikings are projected to be $12.1 million over the cap. Smith recorded five interceptions last season while holding passers to a 71.6 passer rating. He would immediately upgrade a Cowboys secondary that needs it, make Woods obsolete as he hits free agency and allow the Vikings to crawl out of their own salary-cap issues. If the Cowboys are going to add a veteran on the expensive side, Smith might be the best one.

Background on Smith

A 2012 first-round pick and natural playmaker, Smith has combined for 747 tackles (557 solo), 66 pass breakups, 39 tackles for loss, 31 quarterback hits, 28 interceptions, 13.5 sacks, and four defensive touchdowns across 130 career games (129 starts).

Smith’s best season arguably came in 2015 when the Notre Dame product was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection. He’s since been voted to four additional Pro Bowls (2016-19) and twice cracked the All-Pro team — once more as a first-teamer (2017) and once more as a second-teamer (2018).

Smith, 32, recorded eight tackles in Minnesota’s 31-28 loss to Dallas on Nov. 22. Under contract through 2021, he’s due to count $10.250 million against the salary cap next season.

If acquired, as mentioned, Smith would instantly slide into the safety spot vacated by Xavier Woods, an impending unrestricted free agent, starting opposite Darian Thompson or Donovan Wilson.

Woods Projected to Re-Sign Stunning Deal

Forget the conventional wisdom which suggests the Cowboys are moving on from Woods, a wholly replacement-level talent. Ranked No. 50 on Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 100 unsigned NFL players, Woods is forecast by the analytics outlet to net a $25 million extension — averaging $6.25 million annually — when free agency kicks off on March 17.

Woods entered the league as a versatile safety with slot coverage skills and a sixth-round draft steal as he’s developed into a solid free safety. He ranks in the middle of the pack from a coverage standpoint when lined up deep, but he’s been excellent when lined up closer to the line of scrimmage, making him a good fit for teams that play with interchangeable safeties. He can still dabble in the slot at times, and the Cowboys are doing more of that in 2020, but it hasn’t been Woods’ strong suit to this point in his NFL career. His four season grades have ranged from 65.0 to 73.0. Contract Analysis: This much talent at one position could have the effect of suppressing contracts for everyone. Or, particularly because of the salary cap situation in 2021, it could have the effect of eroding the middle-tier market. Teams may decide that unless they can land a premier free safety who is an impact player, they might as well just go to the bargain bin and sign a cheap veteran. For this reason, Woods’ next contract could truly fall within a very wide range.

