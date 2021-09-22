Cowboys Land Former Vikings Starting CB

Filling its lone practice-squad vacancy, the Dallas Cowboys inked former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill, the team announced Wednesday.

If his name sounds familiar, that’s because Hill initially worked out for the Cowboys at the onset of training camp. The club, with a vacancy on its offseason roster, chose not to sign him at the time.

“The Cowboys are not signing free agent CB Holton Hill, per source,” Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on July 22.

Hill becomes the third defensive back to land on Dallas’ practice squad, joining CB Kyron Brown and safety Tyler Coyle. The team also has CB Deante Burton and S Darian Thompson on the practice squad injured reserve list.

The Cowboys head into Week 3 with six corners on its 53-man regular-season roster: Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown, Jourdan Lewis, Nahshon Wright, Maurice Canady, and CJ Goodwin.